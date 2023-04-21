Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

This recurring series considers at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions (and more) from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Justyn Ross is a roster lock

Justyn Ross is a roster lock at this point — SUPERBOWL LVII CHAMPIONS - KC Chiefs (@KC_Ch1efs) April 19, 2023

I had to start here, right?

As everyone anxiously awaits the NFL Draft, Chiefs fans simply can’t get enough of the former Clemson wide receiver. Before his injury issues, Ross was viewed as a first-round prospect.

But he didn’t just fall out of the first round. He went undrafted.

In typical fashion, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach signed Ross after the draft. A foot injury kept him out of action last year — but now, videos are circulating that show him working out with none other than Patrick Mahomes.

Will Ross make the roster?

He’s definitely not a lock — but to say the least, he’s intriguing. Standing at 6 foot 4, Ross gives the Chiefs legitimate size in the wide receiver room. But Kansas City fans should be very cautious with their expectations.

Let’s take this one step at a time.

The Chiefs are already good enough at wide receiver

That we’re already good enough at WR. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) April 19, 2023

This isn’t a very popular opinion in Chiefs Kingdom.

If you follow a lot of Chiefs fans, you probably see a new mock draft every day projecting a wide receiver to Kansas City — whether it’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison or Zay Flowers.

And if it’s not a mock draft, its a picture of DeAndre Hopkins that’s been digitally altered to show him in a Chiefs uniform.

Look... if Kansas City goes into the season with its current wide receiver corps, I think it’ll be fine.

The only caveat is Kadarius Toney’s health. Can we trust him to stay healthy for majority of the season? Based on his track record thus far, we can’t. That’s why I believe the Chiefs need to draft a receiver in the first round — or trade for Hopkins.

The Chiefs are waiting until draft night for a trade

The Chiefs are waiting until draft night to pull off a trade, in order to add to the spectacle — Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana) April 19, 2023

Here’s the thing about this:

I do believe the Chiefs will make a trade or two — but I don’t think it’s because they want to create this grand spectacle in front of the hometown fans.

It takes two to tango — and a lot of teams are looking to get as much leverage as they can before time runs out. That’s why you see a lot of trades during the draft.

Could you imagine the crowd if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Hopkins to the Chiefs in Kansas City?

That would be insane.

The Chiefs should take Bijan Robinson

Chiefs should take Bijan if he's still available at 31. https://t.co/u0h8BYYnG6 — John Edwards (@jackedwards1980) April 19, 2023

First of all: I don’t see a world in which Robinson falls into the 20s — let alone all the way to 31.

But for argument’s sake, let’s say he does.

If Kansas City once again selects a running back in the first round, I’m liable to pull my hair out. This isn’t to say Robinson isn’t an immense talent. But when you already have Isiah Pacheco — whom you drafted in the seventh round — there’s simply no need to take a back that early in the draft.