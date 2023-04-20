On Thursday, CBS Sports analyst Will Brinson released a new mock draft for 2023. In this one, Brinson didn’t have much to say about the Chiefs’ pick. He did most of his talking by constructing a pretty unusual first-round mock.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee Don’t sleep on Andy Reid somehow making the offense better after winning a Super Bowl.

This is the third Brinson mock we’ve covered at Arrowhead Pride this season. On March 28, he sent another Tennessee wideout — Jalin Hyatt — to Kansas City at 31. Then on April 5, he projected Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White to the Chiefs.

But this time, Hyatt went to the Minnesota Vikings with the 23rd pick — and even though White was still on the board when the Chiefs went on the clock, Brinson decided on Tillman.

In this projection, two running backs were chosen before the first wideout was selected. Five were then taken with the 21st through 27th picks. Six defensive linemen were gone before Pick 31 — along with five offensive tackles.

But edge rushers like Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State and Myles Murphy of Clemson were available at 31, along with tackles Anton Harrison of Oklahoma and Dawand Jones of Ohio State. Or if you’re inclined to think about a tight end at that spot, only two of the many good ones had been taken: Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer.

So while Brinson’s specific Kansas City pick was a bit out of step with most of the mocks we’ve seen, this mock does show how the draft board could play out in an interesting way — one in which the Chiefs could trade up far enough to grab any wideout they might want, or stand pat to take a good EDGE or tackle.

We’ve covered 89 mock drafts so far. These tables are based only on the 49 we’ve brought you since March 20 — one week after free agency began.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State 16% T Anton Harrison Oklahoma 12% EDGE Will McDonald Iowa State 10% T Dawand Jones Ohio State 8% TE Darnell Washington Georgia 8% WR Zay Flowers Boston College 6% WR Jalin Hyatt Tennessee 6% EDGE Keion White Georgia Tech 4% WR Cedric Tillman Tennessee 4% DT Mazi Smith Michigan 4% EDGE Nolan Smith Georgia 2% EDGE B.J. Ojulari LSU 2% EDGE Myles Murphy Clemson 2% EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern 2% T Darnell Wright Tennessee 2% WR Jordan Addison USC 2% WR Quentin Johnston TCU 2% TE Luke Musgrave Oregon State 2% DT Calijah Kancey Pittsburgh 2% CB Deonte Banks Maryland 2%