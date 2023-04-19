According to a report from the Kansas City Star, two Kansas City Chiefs will be honored by the Kansas City Sports Commission during the annual Kansas City Sports Awards (presented by Populous) at the Marriott Muehlebach Tower in downtown Kansas City on June 8.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been selected the as the commission’s sportsman of the year. He is coming off a career season where he was named to the first squad of the Associated Press All-Pro team. He registered 15.5 sacks — matching his 2018 season — while also collecting 44 tackles (30 solo, 17 for loss), 29 quarterback hits, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Kansas City General manager Brett Veach has been named the commission’s executive of the year. After people across the NFL universe believed the Chiefs would be in a “rebuilding year” after trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Veach’s offseason moves helped the team lead the league in both offensive points and yards for the first time since 2018 — and win its third Super Bowl in four seasons. In that game, nine of Veach’s 2022 draft picks played significant roles.

Kansas State head basketball coach Jerome Tang was chosen as coach of the year after leading the Wildcats — picked to finish last in the Big 12 — to 26 overall victories and the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

KC Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta has been selected as sportswoman of the year after leading the team in goals and points as the Current reached the NWSL’s championship game in only its second season.

Kansas City architect Ron Labinski — who died in January at 85 — is being given the commission’s legacy award. During his career, he worked on the design of Arrowhead Stadium, Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Journalist Grant Wahl — a Kansas City native who died in December at the age of 48 while covering World Cup in Qatar — has been selected as the commission’s community champion.

A non-profit organization founded in 1966, the Kansas City Sports Commission works to attract, retain and facilitate local and national sporting events in Kansas City, which helps to fulfill its mission to enhance the area’s quality of life and economic success.