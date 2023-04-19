 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Possible future Chiefs wide receiver Zay Flowers sent to ‘Camp Pat’

Is Flowers the receiver the Chiefs have their sights set upon?

By Pete Sweeney
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Boston College Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Well, this is a first.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have asked Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers to travel to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ home state of Texas, where “Camp Pat” with coach Mahomes is ongoing.

Schefter notes that the 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver is listed at No. 10 on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s rankings. Here are his notes:

KIPER: Flowers, who had 200 catches and 31 touchdowns in his college career, is one of my favorite prospects in this entire class. He’s so elusive, so quick in and out of his breaks. He can play out of the slot or lined up outside. He can take a jet sweep to the house. He just gets open and makes plays. He forced 25 missed tackles last season, the third most in the country for a wideout. Flowers’ size won’t wow teams, but if they just put on the tape, they’ll see why he’s a first-round talent.

That whole “taking a jet sweep to the house” thing sounds familiar, doesn’t it? As a reminder, Mecole Hardman is now a member of the New York Jets.

Arrowhead Pride’s lead analyst Ron Kopp described how Flowers might fit with the Chiefs in an extensive draft writeup on him earlier this month:

KOPP: If Flowers were to be drafted by Kansas City, he’d join a room with some similar athletic profiles as him — but he would immediately be the most polished receiver over Toney or Moore. His downfield route running is more advanced while also being as good — or better — than the other two are in space with the ball in their hands.

He would be able to align in every receiver spot, run routes to all levels of the field, and be enough of a playmaker to maximize designed plays like jet sweeps or receiver screens.

Kansas City has been open with how often head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach keep him in the loop on draft prospects. After Wednesday’s workout, they will get an in-depth, hands-on review of the 22-year-old receiver.

