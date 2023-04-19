Arrowheadlines: Peter Schrager believes the Chiefs will draft a receiver in the first round

The latest

Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans trade out of No. 2; five QBs taken in first 12 picks | NFL.com

31 - Kansas City Chiefs Quentin Johnston TCU · WR · Junior The Chiefs made it work with what they had at wideout last year and envision big production from some young pass catchers going forward. But if Johnston’s still available at No. 31, I could see Brett Veach pouncing on a big, physical wideout with moves.

Club Introduces Chiefs Kingdom Experience for 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City | The Mothership

Chiefs Kingdom Experience Opportunities Include: · Tunnel Run-Out: Just like the players do on gameday, fans will run out of a tunnel to the roar of 142.2 decibels to enter the Chiefs Kingdom Experience activation. · Chiefs Bus: Developed in partnership with Built for Business, the Chiefs commissioned a custom double-decker bus that will make its debut in the Chiefs Kingdom Experience. · Custom Air Freshener Giveaway: While supplies last, visitors to the Chiefs Kingdom Experience will receive a custom tailgate-scented air freshener that captures the smoke and charcoal smells of the parking lots at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. · Photo Opportunities: Fans will have the chance to snap photos with Chiefs Cheerleaders and KC Wolf throughout the weekend.

Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Kiper, McShay predict 102 picks | ESPN

31. Kansas City Chiefs Kiper’s pick: Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State Here’s another team that can afford to take the best prospect available. The Chiefs selected defensive end George Karlaftis in Round 1 last year, and you can think of McDonald as a complement to Karlaftis’ skill set. McDonald is a speed rusher who will wreck offensive tackles in pass situations.

The PFF Analytics 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go off the board first, Will Anderson Jr. lands in Seattle | NFL Draft | PFF

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH, KANSAS STATE The Chiefs coming off a Super Bowl do have some holes to fill on the roster. They need to find a tackle to replace Andrew Wylie and a receiver to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman leaving in free agency. However, they could still use another edge rusher behind George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu. Given that the drop-off in finding a starting edge rusher in Round 1 versus other rounds is significant, getting one with a top-50 pick is important and would allow the Chiefs to build depth at a premium position.

Seven-round NFL Mock Draft 2023: Nine QBs go after Round 1 in forecast of all 259 picks | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Anton Harrison OT OKLAHOMA • JR • 6’4” / 315 LBS There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he’s instead opted for the NFL. He’s one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

Sources - Steelers set to trade for Rams WR Allen Robinson | ESPN

In the trade, which is contingent on Robinson passing a physical, the Steelers would receive Robinson and a seventh-round draft pick (No. 251) for Pittsburgh’s seventh-round pick (No. 234), sources told Schefter. Robinson is scheduled to undergo the physical Wednesday in Pittsburgh, the sources said. The Rams will pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary for the 2023 season, and the Steelers will pay the remaining $5 million, according to the sources.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans on ‘making a comeback’ to NFL, details cause of cardiac arrest | NFL.com

“I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” he told reporters Tuesday. The 25-year-old said he understands it’s a process to return from the cardiac arrest he suffered during a game on Jan. 2, which put him in critical condition for multiple days, but noted that doctors believe returning to football will be positive for his mental health. “I’ve been beating statistics my whole life, so I like my chances here,” he said of returning to play football. Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was released on Jan. 11. The safety announced on Tuesday that he suffered commotio cordis, a rare cause of cardiac arrest started by a blow to the chest in a precise spot at the wrong time in the heartbeat, according to the American Heart Association. “The diagnosis of pretty much what happened to me was basically commotio cordis,” Hamlin said. “It’s a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest, and five-to-seven seconds later, you fall out. That’s pretty much what everyone’s seen Jan. 2 of this year. Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports. So that’s something that I personally will be taking a step in to make a change. Also, with that being said, all of the awareness around CPR and access to AEDs have been lowering that number as well.”

Chris Smith Dies at Age 31; Former Browns DE Played for XFL’s Sea Dragons This Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at the age of 31, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Smith appeared in five games for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL this season. He recorded at least one tackle in three consecutive games from Weeks 6 to 8. A four-year player at the University of Arkansas, Smith was named to the All-SEC second team as a senior in 2013. He recorded 30.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks in 61 career college games. Smith was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft. He finished with three sacks in seven games as a rookie.

Chiefs’ Nick Bolton: ‘You pay your dues annually’ in football

“Just being around the guys — being around your brothers — some things you miss,” he explained via a Zoom conference with media on Monday. “You don’t really realize it until BOOM! — it’s over with. And you’ve just got to spend a couple months by yourself. You miss those guys. So getting back in the building with those guys, it’s fun. I’m excited to get back into the building.” It is easy to be excited to get back with teammates coming off of winning a title. The third-year pro knows that the championship season has passed — and it’s time to move on to the challenge ahead. “Football is an annual thing — you pay dues annually,” the former Missouri Tiger stated. “So you’ve got to come out there the next year [and] you’ve just got to go out there and compete and try to get back and do the same thing again. That’s a challenge we have: not being complacent and just working every day to get back to where we want to be.”

"Everybody looks hungry and ready to go."



Only two months removed from Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs kicked off "Phase One" of the offseason training program on Monday.https://t.co/GIiLbc1Ivk — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) April 18, 2023

