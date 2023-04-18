LOOK: Patrick Mahomes becomes latest to feed the Justyn Ross hype train

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with local media members via Zoom on Monday — as the club enters Phase One of the offseason. Of course, Mahomes was asked about trending wide receiver Justyn Ross.

MAHOMES: “The talent’s through the roof. I think anybody can see that. And I think he’s gotten better and better and even though he wasn’t active all year long, he was in the building and he was able to see the guys and how we do things and listen and be in some of the meetings and stuff like that. And so, I’m excited for him to get out there and be able to get the reps in practice and get the little fine details that we like to do in this offense.

“Like I said, the talent’s there and he works his tail off. I’m like, ‘Man, you got to ease up a little bit.’ He wants to run the route 100 times. But you rather have to ease up a guy, make him kind of ease up on himself, but you know he wants to work and be the best player he can possibly be.”