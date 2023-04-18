Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes named a winner of Jalen Hurts’ new contract

The latest

Jalen Hurts contract winners, losers: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes? | USA Today

Patrick Mahomes: No indication he’s itching to rework his own historic arrangement, one that could be worth a half-billion dollars if the Kansas City Chiefs star played out the contract’s 10-year duration. Don’t expect that to happen as the cap hits climb – including one scheduled for more than $62 million in 2027. Eventually, Mahomes, the guy who beat out Hurts for league and Super Bowl MVP last season, will renegotiate. And, if he plays his cards right, deals like Hurts’ will only help push his average annual earnings into the stratosphere. Don’t rule out $75 million a year by the time Mahomes re-ups.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on Jalen Hurts’ record NFL contract | The Kansas City Star

The $51 million that Hurts will be paid annually makes him the league’s highest-paid player in terms of annual value, and for that he received a tip of the cap from his counterpart in Kansas City. “First off, congrats to him. He deserves it,” Mahomes said. “He plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way, and that’s why they were in the game, the Super Bowl. He played a great game in the Super Bowl and proved a lot of people wrong, people who were still doubting him.”

2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 fits for all 32 NFL teams | NFL Draft | PFF

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WR A.T. PERRY, WAKE FOREST Perry adds some length and contested-catch ability to a Chiefs receiving corps that is lacking in both at the moment. He was one of the best deep threats in college football the past two seasons, recording 25 deep receptions.

NFL mock draft 2023: Jalen Carter falls, Bijan Robinson rises | USA Today

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech The defending champions have routinely taken the long view in their roster construction, and that tactic could point them toward White, a 6-5, 287-pound former tight end who moves much more nimbly than most defensive linemen his size. If White can harness his considerable athleticism by developing a better pass-rush plan, he could make for a potent pairing with 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis.

Former Chief Breeland Speaks wins USFL Defensive Player of the Week

SPEAKS for itself.



Defensive Player of the Week?! @Bspeaks9 pic.twitter.com/gp93Qcu529 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 16, 2023

Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to terms on five-year, $255 million contract extension | NFL.com

Hurts’ deal has $179.304 million in total guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2024, as well as the first no-trade clause in Eagles history — another sign of the franchise’s faith in Hurts, who is still only 24 years old. The Eagles QB can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, giving him an opportunity to make as much as $274.304 million through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would’ve been due in the last year of his original rookie contract this season. Hurts gets a raise in 2023, including a $23.294 million signing bonus, and will make $64 million through the first new year in 2024. The Eagles now have him under contract for the next six years, on a deal that preserves their flexibility to keep the team intact around him

Bargain Free-Agent Contracts for Teams Who Must Fill Needs Before 2023 NFL Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Justin Houston, Edge Justin Houston certainly fits the category of a veteran who might be best served waiting until the draft ends. Approaching his age-34 campaign, Houston has earned the right to chase a ring. And after recording 9.5 sacks last season, he still holds enough leverage to command a decent offer. But a return to the Baltimore Ravens is only sensible. “The way I feel right now—I’ll be back,” Houston said following the 2022 season. “We’ll see if the chips work out, and I’ll be here. That’s out of my control. We’ll see what they do. I’d like to be back here.” Since then, the Ravens lost veteran Calais Campbell in free agency. They would benefit from keeping a veteran of Houston’s caliber to play alongside and help develop a promising group of young pass-rushers. In short: Get it done, Baltimore. Projected contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

Rams QB Matthew Stafford feeling ‘refreshed’ entering 2023 voluntary offseason workouts | NFL.com

With the Rams beginning voluntary offseason workouts Monday, Stafford said he’s “refreshed” and will be a full-go for the offseason program. “I’m not 25, but I definitely feel good,” Stafford joked. Stafford dealt with concussion systems and a spinal cord contusion before ultimately being placed on injured reserve for the final seven weeks of the 2022 campaign. He noted that the inability to participate much in offseason workouts due to the elbow issues last year was “frustrating” and partially led to the season’s struggles. “I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do,” he said Monday. “We handed the ball off on every play or whatever. I didn’t throw all offseason. That’s kind of frustrating for a guy that likes to do that. So, it’s kind of nice that I’ll be able to go out there and have a much more normal offseason experience and be able to be out there and do what I love to do.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Free Agency 2023: Andy Reid thinks Jawaan Taylor can play left tackle

In his first media opportunity of Phase One (held via Zoom on Monday), head coach Andy Reid raved about his new asset along the offensive line. ‘“I liked him — I liked his tape,” said Reid of Taylor. ‘“We saw him first-hand a couple times, too.” Taylor played right tackle against the Chiefs in Week 10 — and also in the Divisional round of the AFC playoffs. According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor allowed two sacks against the Chiefs in the first game, but only a quarterback hit in the second matchup. At this stage — before seeing how the NFL Draft plays out — Kansas City sees Taylor as a replacement for the departed Brown on the left side. That’s a position switch. “Even though he was on the right side, I think he can transfer over to the left side,” added Reid. “He’s a really good athlete, and I think he’s excited about that. And that doesn’t mean he can’t play the right side. If you had another left tackle, he could play the right side. So he gives you flexibility. He probably could jump in at guard, and he’s smart. He probably could play center if he had to. He’s a pretty talented kid. Look forward to getting him in here. I think that was a great pickup by (general manager) Brett [Veach].”

A tweet to make you think

Colleague @aaronladd0 asks @PatrickMahomes about the shooting of 16-year-old Staley student Ralph Yarl for ringing the wrong doorbell. Here was Mahomes' response. pic.twitter.com/so3eVq3KAr — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) April 17, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media