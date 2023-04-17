As is well known now, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the club's Divisional round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes exited the game but reentered in the second half, leading the Chiefs to victory.

Mahomes played through the injury in the AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals — and then in the Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks later.

In a media appearance via Zoom on Monday, the MVP quarterback was honest, noting he is still not completely over the issue — even though the Super Bowl was over two months ago.

"I think now it's been more about managing it but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can," said Mahomes, who has been hosting pass-catchers down in Texas the past couple of weeks. "I wouldn't say I'm 100%, but I have had no — necessarily — limitations. It's just, when you go through the grind of a week of training, and you're trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time, you want to make sure you're still building, you might be a little sore on the weekends, but I think we've done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now, I'm throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.

"I think running and cutting, there will still be a little bit of limitations going the next few weeks, but I'm happy with where I'm at, and we'll keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot before the beginning of the season."

The 2022 championship run was not the first time Mahomes had to push through an injury in the playoffs. Mahomes dealt with turf toe through the 2020 playoffs that saw Kansas City lose to Tampa Bay in that year’s Super Bowl.

The quarterback had surgery to repair a torn plantar plate during the following offseason.

"I felt like the foot was way more serious — I guess you would say — than the ankle has been," compared Mahomes, who was limited during workouts leading into the 2021 season. "The foot, with having the surgery and having that cast on, it just really cut my mobility down a lot, so I had to work through that even into the season that next year.

"With the ankle, I feel like we've improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton. As far as the swelling, it went down, finally. I don't have that soreness as much as I was having it after a few days of work. With the improvements that we're making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp, it won't be any question at all."

The Chiefs' coaching staff won't push Mahomes, but he still expects to take all the reps.

"We'll continue to work through it at OTAs (organized team activities)," said Mahomes. "I don't think there will be any limitations on reps or anything like that, especially if I'm not running around a ton. But at the same time, we'll have to continue the rehab process in making sure that by the time we get to training camp, I can just roll out there and feel perfectly fine."