To date, the Kansas City Chiefs’ most significant decision this offseason was to allow offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. to walk (to the Cincinnati Bengals), moving on to sign now-former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor. The contract came in at four years for $80 million — including $60 million guaranteed.

In his first media opportunity of Phase One (held via Zoom on Monday), head coach Andy Reid raved about his new asset along the offensive line.

‘“I liked him — I liked his tape,” said Reid of Taylor. ‘“We saw him first-hand a couple times, too.”

Taylor played right tackle against the Chiefs in Week 10 — and also in the Divisional round of the AFC playoffs. According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor allowed two sacks against the Chiefs in the first game, but only a quarterback hit in the second matchup.

At this stage — before seeing how the NFL Draft plays out — Kansas City sees Taylor as a replacement for the departed Brown on the left side. That’s a position switch.

“Even though he was on the right side, I think he can transfer over to the left side,” added Reid. “He’s a really good athlete, and I think he’s excited about that. And that doesn’t mean he can’t play the right side. If you had another left tackle, he could play the right side. So he gives you flexibility. He probably could jump in at guard, and he’s smart. He probably could play center if he had to. He’s a pretty talented kid. Look forward to getting him in here. I think that was a great pickup by (general manager) Brett [Veach].”