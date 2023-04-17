Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones paired with Justin Hebert in fishing competition - finished second

The latest

Chris Jones is making friends with Chiefs enemies while KC drags feet on paying him | FanSided

In the offseason, Jones did something that would have Chiefs fans doing a double take. On Saturday, Jones was one of nine NFL players competing in the Sports Fishing Championship “The Catch” Tournament. The players would split up into four teams, each of which included a captain/angler. Jones’ partner was none other than Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Chris Jones teams up with rival Justin Herbert in fishing competition This is the one time that a Chief and a Charger are playing on the same team. As for how the duo did, they finished in second-place with 300 points. The winning team was Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New England Patriots defensive end Matt Judon, who scored 425 points. New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II finished third with 75 points, while Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins finished fourth with 50 points.

NFL jersey numbers: The best player to wear all 101 options | USA Today

15: Patrick Mahomes With apologies to Bart Starr and Steve Van Buren (but not Tim Tebow), the 15 mantle now belongs to Mahomes – the most spectacular thrower of his era and winner of two league and two Super Bowl MVPs. And plenty of time to add to his growing list of accomplishments.

NFL free agency: Kadarius Toney recruiting Jerick McKinnon to Chiefs | Chiefs Wire

Former Kansas City Chiefs S Juan Thornhill took to Twitter in an attempt to recruit McKinnon to the Cleveland Browns, where he signed as a free agent this offseason. “Yo (Jerick McKinnon) need a play to stay in Cleveland,” he asked. It didn’t take long for a current member of the Chiefs to repel Thornhill’s attempts. Kadarius Toney quoted Thornhill’s tweet with the following response.

Nuh uh i got em a spot https://t.co/SAGGRiTjyc — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) April 15, 2023

Toney and McKinnon played in just 10 combined regular and postseason games together last season, but they seem to have developed a good bond. Toney would clearly prefer to see his friend return to Kansas City as opposed to elsewhere.

NFL Seven-Round 2023 Mock Draft: Nine QBs go after Round 1; Rams, Falcons, Lions among teams to get passers | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Anton Harrison OT OKLAHOMA • JR • 6’4” / 315 LBS There was some thought that Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up but he’s instead opted for the NFL. He’s one of the top tackles in the class and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans reunite Ohio State stars, Cowboys and Chiefs land top WRs, Eagles stack D-line | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Addison WR USC • JR • 5’11” / 173 LBS Addison is a polarizing player due to his slight stature, but his ability to create separation quickly fits quite nicely with the way the Chiefs transitioned their offense last season. Adding him and Skyy Moore in the last two drafts would give Kansas City a good foundation on which to build its wide receiver corps of the future.

Around the NFL

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown heading into 2023 season: ‘I want to go to the playoffs bad’ (nfl.com)

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes Detroit can replicate its late-season success heading into the 2023 campaign. “I know we won a few games last year, we finished pretty strong, but man, I want to go to the playoffs bad,” St. Brown told Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. “I feel like Detroit as a city, they want it so bad. I feel like as a team we want it bad. I feel like we got the guys to do it, so I’m just excited to start winning games consistently, week in and week out.”

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins tweets that he ‘doesn’t want a raise’ | NFL.com

“Hopkins doesn’t want a raise,” the three-time All-Pro receiver wrote in a since-deleted tweet, signing the end of the post with “Nuk.” According to Over the Cap, Hopkins is set to make $19.45 million in base salary in 2023 and $14.92 million in 2024 as part of an extension he signed in September 2020. The tweet comes at a time when Hopkins has been part of trade speculation since the offseason started.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Drue Tranquill: A Chargers perspective on Chiefs’ new linebacker

2 - How do Chargers fans feel about the team not retaining him? PETERSON: Confused, mainly. This was the second consecutive offseason where the Chargers failed to retain a young linebacker coming off a career season where they showed they could be a difference-maker in Staley’s defense. Ultimately, it sounds like it came down to the Chargers not wanting to overpay Tranquill after one good season, and Tranquill ultimately took similar money to go play for a team with a higher chance of winning the Super Bowl on a yearly basis. While many respect his decision, plenty of fans feel betrayed to see him go to a division rival. 3 - What are his strengths? PETERSON: Tranquill’s background as a former safety really gives him a solid athletic floor as a rangy linebacker with above-average speed. He grew into a larger body with ease and you saw his aggression get turned up in 2022 as he was utilized much more on blitzes up the A-gaps. Similar to White in 2021, the quickness off the line created a number of plays behind the line of scrimmage and this is where I think he fits in the best with the Chiefs. Alongside Willie Gay, Leo Chenal and Nick Bolton, the Chiefs could have four linebackers with the ability to cause havoc in the box.

A tweet to make you think

DeAndre Hopkins is playfully evasive when asked about Chris Jones' recruitment of him to the #Chiefs & won't answer about Justyn Ross when he learns we are from Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/n5jLFSbCBM — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) April 14, 2023

