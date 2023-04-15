Arrowheadlines: Chiefs are the best at drafting according to SI

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs 129 total points, 23 draft points Humphrey was taken with the 63rd pick in the 2021 draft, helping solidify the Chiefs’ offensive line and protect franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Starting seasons: 20 First-team All-Pro: 0 Second-team All-Pro: 1 Wild-card wins or bye: 5 Divisional wins: 5 Conference titles: 3 Super Bowl wins: 2 Best picks: C Creed Humphrey, LB Nick Bolton, CB L’Jarius Sneed The Chiefs have drafted only one All-Pro over the past five seasons, but they’ve hit on numerous high-end starters to complement quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. Obviously, much of Kansas City’s score was driven by postseason success, which included last season’s Super Bowl run … helped along by eight contributing rookies.

Unpopular 2023 NFL Draft opinions: Will Levis is a top-10 lock, Chiefs should trade up for a RB, and more | CBS Sports

The Chiefs should trade up to take Bijan Robinson You never see teams trade up in the first round for a running back these days, but Robinson should be the exception for the Chiefs, especially if he falls into the 20s. Putting this generational talent in the backfield of a Patrick Mahomes-led offense that won’t allow teams to stack the box is borderline unfair. — Tyler Sullivan

Tamba Hali is “giving back” by tutoring George Karlaftis | The Kansas City Star

Hali, who was born in Liberia and moved to the United States at age 10, said he sees similarities in his story and Karlaftis’. “It’s humbling and rewarding. The sense of you got something out of the game and you’re able to give it back,” Hali said in the KCSP interview. “And being able to work with guys who have similar attributes like Karlaftis, he’s an immigrant and being in this country, not playing football until he was like a freshman, all of those things are similar to me. “So I had told him I said, ‘Man, it’s kind of cool that we get to work out because I didn’t get this kind of chance to learn this until my fifth year (in the NFL).’ So I’m hoping that it will benefit him, but it’s definitely gratifying.”

2021 NFL Draft do-over: Jets pick Justin Fields; Trey Lance still top-10 choice | NFL.com

30 - Buffalo Bills Nick Bolton Original No. 30 pick: Gregory Rousseau The Bills would be looking for defensive help, and with a lot of quality edge rushers already off the board, they go with Bolton, an original second-round choice by the Chiefs who has since racked up more tackles than anyone else in this class.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Eagles move all over the board and land Bijan Robinson; Patriots trade into top 10 | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Calijah Kancey DL PITTSBURGH • JR • 6’1” / 281 LBS Chris Jones needs some help in the middle of the defensive line. The undersized yet explosive Calijah Kancey will find his way into the opposing backfield.

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2023 NFL Draft | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills Admittedly, the Chiefs probably deserve their own tier here, as they’ve won 66 games and two Super Bowl titles over the past five seasons — nearly as strong a run as the Patriots accomplished in any five-year stretch during their two-decade reign. This offseason, the Chiefs lost some players, signed a few more. But really, is anyone going to suggest they’re dramatically different than they were last season? As long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes — the preeminent “That dude” — they’re contenders, just as the Tom Brady-led Patriots were. Other names and faces change, but the bad news for the other AFC teams (especially the three in the West) is the quarterback likely won’t for a long time. The Bengals probably made the biggest dent in the champs by stealing their left tackle. (Even if the Chiefs ultimately let Brown walk, first signing Jawaan Taylor as his replacement.) The process of building a bubble around Joe Burrow needed to continue in Cincinnati, which also added Cody Ford as the latest piece in its kitchen-sink approach to upgrading the offensive line.

Safety Budda Baker requests trade from Cardinals | NFL.com

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The news of Baker seeking an exit from Glendale comes after some cryptic social media activity in which he posted a Michael Jordan gif in regard to it becoming “personal with me” and removed the “AZ” in his Twitter bio. Following reports surfacing Friday, though, Baker returned to social media and expressed his appreciation for the only NFL fanbase he’s played for so far.

Falcons signing Bud Dupree to one-year deal, source confirms | ESPN

Dupree, 30, played 430 defensive snaps for the Titans last season, posting 9 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks and 1 forced fumble in 11 games. But injuries slowed Dupree during his time in Tennessee, and he had seven sacks while playing in 22 games over two seasons. Dupree’s addition is the latest in a series of offseason moves for the Falcons’ defense, as Atlanta added cornerback Jeff Okudah in a trade with the Detroit Lions this week and made splashes in free agency by signing safety Jessie Bates III, defensive linemen Calais Campbell and David Onyemata, and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

