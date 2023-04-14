 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Chiefs share videos of Patrick Mahomes tossing to Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross

By Pete Sweeney
Over the past few days, the Kansas City Chiefs have been sharing a few videos of quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing to several players via their official Twitter account. The latest recipients are young receivers Justyn Ross and Skyy Moore.

Watch the throws below:

Mahomes to Ross

Mahomes to Moore

It is certainly that time of the year — when two throws can get you going.

