WATCH: Chiefs share videos of Patrick Mahomes tossing to Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross

Over the past few days, the Kansas City Chiefs have been sharing a few videos of quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing to several players via their official Twitter account. The latest recipients are young receivers Justyn Ross and Skyy Moore.
Watch the throws below:
Mahomes to Ross
@patrickmahomes x @_jross8 pic.twitter.com/nsActx9LS4— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 12, 2023
Mahomes to Moore
Skyy-high vibes ☀️@patrickmahomes x @skyymoore24 pic.twitter.com/udAIZFg35P— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 13, 2023
It is certainly that time of the year — when two throws can get you going.
