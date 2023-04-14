Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes named on Times Magazine’s ‘most influential’ list

The latest

Patrick Mahomes Named One of the Most Influential People of 2023 by Time Magazine | The Mothership

The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP was named to Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2023” listing on Thursday, making him the only professional football player to be included this year. Here’s a portion of what Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning wrote about Mahomes for the piece: “Patrick is setting new bars. All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team. This won’t be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way.”

NFL GM Power Rankings: Eagles’ Howie Roseman reigns, while Brad Holmes makes his mark in Detroit | NFL.com

2) Brett Veach, Kansas City Chiefs Veach won a title while re-tooling. He made the correct call to replace a foundational player in Tyreek Hill last offseason with a raft of inexpensive draft picks to build the next five years of Chiefs squads. 2022 first-rounders Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis impacted the team’s Super Bowl-winning campaign, while running back Isiah Pacheco was a revelation as a seventh-rounder. The Chiefs also let corner Charvarius Ward walk last offseason, then got significant contributions from rookies Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams. Extracting cost-effective, excellent production out of the secondary has been part of Veach’s secret sauce. This is all made possible by Patrick Mahomes, but Veach gets credit for drafting Mahomes in 2017 in the first place. Echoing how the Patriots built a dynasty around Tom Brady, Veach hasn’t been afraid to say goodbye to big names like Orlando Brown Jr., Eric Fisher, Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark. Veach has filled in the gaps with creative solutions, like trading for receiver Kadarius Toney last season, and forward-thinking picks, like the selection of linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round two years ago. And while Brown, again, is gone, 2021’s interior offensive line overhaul (featuring free agent Joe Thuney and drafted players Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith) has aged like fine beef.

2023 NFL draft: Latest buzz, rumors, news, questions for all 32 teams | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs Top picks: Nos. 31, 63, 95 What’s more likely to happen: The Chiefs trade up for a player they like in Round 1, or they trade down to add more picks? General manager Brett Veach is always thinking about a move up. He’s done so several times since becoming the Chiefs’ general manager, and his only trade down last year in the second round was accompanied by golf applause from scouts and other staffers in the team’s draft room. Wide receiver is the position that makes the most sense for a possible move up for the Chiefs, who lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency. Edge rusher is another after they released Frank Clark. — Adam Teicher What we’re hearing about the Chiefs’ draft: With 10 total picks, I expect them to be aggressive throughout draft weekend. General manager Brett Veach can use that capital to move around the board. One NFC exec said he expects Veach to try to climb higher in Round 1 to secure a marquee player, and wide receiver and defensive line are their biggest areas of need, as Adam said. Defensive tackle Mazi Smith (Michigan), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (TCU) and edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State) are all likely to be available in the 20s. — Miller

Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Titans select Anthony Richardson; Ravens take Hendon Hooker | NFL.com

31 - Kansas City Chiefs Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State · Edge · Junior Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could use a pass-rushing complement to 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis. Anudike-Uzomah helps replace Frank Clark.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Five QBs taken in the first round, Packers add first pass catcher in Round 1 since 2002 | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Anton Harrison OT OKLAHOMA • JR • 6’4” / 315 LBS Anton Harrison has played left tackle for Oklahoma so his selection allows Jawaan Taylor to return to the right side, which is where he has called home to this point in his professional career.

Quarterback-specific helmet to be available during 2023 NFL season | NFL.com

The helmet, made by VICIS, is the first designed especially for quarterbacks and it comes just months after the end of the 2022 season, which saw the number of diagnosed concussions rise by 18% league-wide, with much of the rise attributed to a spike in concussions suffered by quarterbacks. The Zero2 Matrix QB helmet has already undergone lab testing that simulated concussion-causing impacts sustained by quarterbacks, the league told teams in a memo. The NFL said helmet-to-ground impact accounts for about half of quarterback in-game concussions and, according to Dr. Ann Bailey Good, a mechanical engineer for Biocore, which conducts the lab tests, the new quarterback helmet did 7% better at reducing impact severity compared with the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season.

Dan Snyder, Josh Harris group reach agreement on Commanders sale for $6.05 billion | NFL.com

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and Josh Harris, who co-owns multiple professional sports teams, have reached an agreement on a sale of the franchise to Harris’ group for an NFL-record price of $6.05 billion, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources. Rapoport added that the sale is not final nor signed and no agreement has been sent to the league for approval, but a finalized sale is expected if all goes well. Any sale of an NFL franchise would need to be approved by the NFL’s finance committee and at least three-fourths (24) of the league’s 32 owners. Owners are scheduled to meet in Minneapolis in May for the Spring League Meeting.

Odell Beckham Jr. says Lamar Jackson gave him no assurances he’d be Ravens QB | ESPN

“Lamar, if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you,” the veteran receiver said with a smile. Beckham acknowledged that he received no assurances from Jackson that he would be the Ravens’ quarterback before signing his one-year, $15 million contract with Baltimore. Jackson announced that he had requested a trade from the Ravens last month, and he later received the nonexclusive franchise tag from Baltimore.

Charles Omenihu: A 49ers perspective on Chiefs’ new defensive lineman

2 - How do 49ers fans feel about the team not retaining him? POSEY: Because we’ve seen names like Kerry Hyder, Arden Key and others have success, leave, and not hear much from them since, fans assume that Omenihu will fall into the same category. But those players didn’t receive the deal that Omenihu did, nor were they as productive. The big one, for me, is his age. Omenihu is 25 and had a breakout season in what was effectively his first full year with the 49ers. Will he have another season where he finishes in the top 10 in pressure stats and win rates? It’s unlikely, but it’s not far-fetched. So there was a mixed bag about Omenihu leaving, but most of the fans who were dismissive pointed to previous players that were unrelated to Omenihu’s season. 3 - What are his strengths? POSEY: Omenihu is relentless. And he’s the type of pass rusher that takes advantage of mismatches. The 49ers kicked him inside, and that’s where Omenihu flourished. Guards weren’t in the same stratosphere athletically as him, and that’s how he racked up a ton of pressures last season. There’s speed, strength and a motor, but Omenihu’s athleticism is his greatest strength and a tool that’s difficult to stop.

