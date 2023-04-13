Coach Judge got Travis Kelce looking right at the plate



(via @ASHOCenergy) pic.twitter.com/Zg4ulXsBdA — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 12, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently threw out the first pitch at a Guardians game in his hometown of Cleveland. In true tight end fashion, Kelce spiked the ball into the dirt.

As it turns out, perhaps the Chiefs’ star is more a hitter than a pitcher.

Kelce recently met up with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, a fellow investor in “A SHOC ENERGY” — the makers of Accelerator Active Energy, which describes itself as a “modern, better-for-you performance energy drink.”

In the 43-second video, Judge compliments Kelce on his desire to use a high leg kick, and eventually, the tight end hits a ball out of the park. The meetup included a Chiefs-Yankees jersey swap, with Judge donning a Chiefs 99 jersey and No. 87 in Yankees’ pinstripes.

Seeing Kelce and Judge — two of the best offensive players in their respective sports — together continues to build into the “Year of Kelce.”