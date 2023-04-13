 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Travis Kelce is a better hitter than pitcher

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge got him right.

By Pete Sweeney
Boston Red Sox v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently threw out the first pitch at a Guardians game in his hometown of Cleveland. In true tight end fashion, Kelce spiked the ball into the dirt.

As it turns out, perhaps the Chiefs’ star is more a hitter than a pitcher.

Kelce recently met up with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, a fellow investor in “A SHOC ENERGY” — the makers of Accelerator Active Energy, which describes itself as a “modern, better-for-you performance energy drink.”

In the 43-second video, Judge compliments Kelce on his desire to use a high leg kick, and eventually, the tight end hits a ball out of the park. The meetup included a Chiefs-Yankees jersey swap, with Judge donning a Chiefs 99 jersey and No. 87 in Yankees’ pinstripes.

Seeing Kelce and Judge — two of the best offensive players in their respective sports — together continues to build into the “Year of Kelce.”

Maybe there is a chance the Royals allow for a first pitch swing at an upcoming game.

