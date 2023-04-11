YouTubeTV announces pricing plans for NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023

On Tuesday, the Internet streaming service YouTubeTV announced its United States pricing plans for the NFL Sunday Ticket service, which had been provided by the satellite television provider DirecTV since 1994.

The service is used by displaced Kansas City Chiefs fans all over America. Subscribers can watch any game carried by the CBS or FOX television networks — that is, every game except the national games shown on Amazon Prime on Thursdays, NBC on Sundays or ESPN on Mondays.

In 2022, DirecTV charged $293.94 for the service — but to get it, customers also had to subscribe to the main service, which currently costs at least $64.99 per month. (There were exceptions for college students, those who did not own televisions or couldn’t get a satellite signal at their home). YouTubeTV will continue to give subscribers to its regular service (which now costs $72.99 per month) the best deal on NFL Sunday Ticket, charging $349 for the season.

Unlike with DirectTV, though, fans will be able to buy NFL Sunday Ticket without subscribing to YouTubeTV. They can purchase it directly from YouTube Primetime Channels for $449 per season.

But if purchased before June 5, both prices are discounted by $100 — $249 with a YouTubeTV subscription and $349 without one.

Just as with DirecTV, fans can add Red Zone to their NFL Sunday Ticket purchase. DirecTV charged $100 for their own version of Red Zone. YouTubeTV will add the original NFL Red Zone to the deal for just $40 during the discount period — and $50 after that.

Note, however, that NFL Sunday Ticket will have some additional features when it is purchased with a YouTubeTV subscription, including unlimited DVR storage, real-time stats, fantasy data and the option to hide “spoilers” — that is, scores from other games at the bottom of the screen.

Many fans had hoped that under YouTubeTV’s stewardship, a single-team version of NFL Sunday Ticket would be available. For now, that still does not exist — but it appears to be under serious consideration.

“We’re doing research on that right now to figure out what are the right types of packages that would be interesting to users,” said YouTube vice president of product management Christian Oestlien in a statement, per The Athletic. “So nothing to announce there. But, you know, we’re hopeful that we can start testing some new packaging concepts later in the season.”

Note that these prices and details apply to residential customers in the United States; in other countries, NFL Sunday Ticket is available to residences through different services.

And in late March, the NFL and RedBird Capital announced the formation of a company called EverPass Media that will offer bars, restaurants, casinos and other commercial venues the ability to show these NFL games without re-configuring their systems to a streaming platform.