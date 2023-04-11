On Tuesday, ESPN draft analyst writer Mel Kiper released a new two-round mock draft for 2023. In this one, Kiper projects that a Big 12 pass rusher will go to the Chiefs in the first round.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State The McDonald stat I love most? He had 10 career forced fumbles. He gets to quarterbacks but also understands how to create turnovers. (Will Anderson Jr. had just one forced fumble in his career at Alabama.) McDonald is an explosive player with a high ceiling. The Super Bowl champs could add him to the edge rotation with George Karlaftis and free agent addition Charles Omenihu. As I’ve mentioned before, keep Kansas City in mind for the wideouts in this class.

And in fact, Kiper projects a wide receiver — another Big 12 standout — to the Chiefs with the team’s second-round pick.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma Mims averaged more than 20 yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. He has a flair for the spectacular, though he had some concentration drops. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, so he can blow by almost any cornerback. He wouldn’t have to carry a huge load as a rookie for Kansas City, but there are plenty of open snaps for receivers who can get open.

In late January, Kiper thought the Chiefs would pick Boston College wideout Zay Flowers at 31. (In Tuesday’s projection, Flowers goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 17). Kiper shifted to the offensive line at the end of February, sending Georgia tackle Broderick Jones to Kansas City. (In this latest mock, Jones goes at the New York Jets with the 13th pick). Then on March 21 — after the Chiefs had signed tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Charles Omenihu in free agency — Kiper went back to EDGE, projecting Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah at 31.

In Tuesday’s mock, Anudike-Uzomah would also be an option for the Chiefs (he goes to the Houston Texans at 33), as would Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison (Steelers at 32), TCU wideout Quentin Johnston (Arizona Cardinals, 34), Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White (Rams, 36) and Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee, 55).

So in this imagining of the first two rounds — even if you aren’t crazy about McDonald at 31 — Kansas City would have other legitimate choices.

And if you don’t like Mims at 63, Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman would still be available, along with tackles like North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch and Ohio State’s Dawand Jones.

National Mock Draft Picks Pos Name School Pct EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State 9% EDGE Nolan Smith Georgia 8% WR Jalin Hyatt Tennessee 8% EDGE Will McDonald Iowa State 7% WR Zay Flowers Boston College 7% EDGE B.J. Ojulari LSU 5% T Anton Harrison Oklahoma 5% T Dawand Jones Ohio State 5% EDGE Derick Hall Auburn 4% DT Bryan Bresee Clemson 4% TE Darnell Washington Georgia 4% S Antonio Johnson Texas A&M 4% EDGE Keion White Georgia Tech 3% DT Mazi Smith Michigan 3% RB Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama 3% EDGE Andre Carter Army 1% EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern 1% EDGE Myles Murphy Clemson 1% WR Rashee Rice SMU 1% T Blake Freeland BYU 1% T Matthew Bergeron Syracuse 1% T Peter Skoronski Northwestern 1% T Jaelyn Duncan Maryland 1% T Broderick Jones Georgia 1% WR Cedric Tillman Tennessee 1% WR Jordan Addison USC 1% T Darnell Wright Tennessee 1% TE Luke Musgrave Oregon State 1% TE Dalton Kincaid Utah 1% CB Deonte Banks Maryland 1% RB Bijan Robinson Texas 1%

National Mock Draft Positions Position Pct Edge rusher 40% Wide receiver 19% Offensive line 19% Defensive tackle 7% Tight end 7% Defensive back 5% Running back 4% Linebacker 0%