Arrowheadlines: Over 300,000 people expected to attend the NFL draft in Kansas City

The latest

The 2023 NFL Draft Should Generate More Than $100 Million For Kansas City | Forbes

The event, which lasts from April 27 to 29, is expected to have an economic impact on the city of more than $100 million, according to Visit KC’s calculations. That sum would come from hotels, restaurants, merchandise, transportation and food and beverage sales. Taxes on the latter will further benefit the city. “It’s great for Kansas City,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. The NFL predicted around 300,000 will attend the free event, which is in line with numbers for last year’s draft. Depending on weather conditions, attendance possibly could approach the record of 600,000 at Nashville, Tenn. in 2019.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers make Anthony Richardson the No. 1 pick, C.J. Stroud slides out of the top 5 | NFL Draft | PFF

23. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (VIA MIN): T DARNELL WRIGHT, TENNESSEE With the top tackles flying off the board, the Chiefs decide to make a move for the player they’re most comfortable starting at right tackle on Day 1: Tennessee’s Darnell Wright. He allowed just eight pressures all last season despite facing players like Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

Ranking the 5 Worst Moves of the 2023 NFL Offseason | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

5. Kansas City Chiefs Overpay Jawaan Taylor It’s a common mistake to pay for previous production in free agency. The Chiefs went too far in the opposite direction with their signing of Jawaan Taylor. They handed him a four-year, $80 million contract that seems to be based on a whole lot of projection. Admittedly, Taylor has grown a lot in his first four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Playing on the right side, he gave up 10 and 13 sacks in his first two years, respectively. However, he adapted to the pro game and improved to the point where he only surrendered six in each of the last two seasons, per Sports Info Solutions. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reported the team believes Taylor can make the switch to left tackle. The Chiefs let Orlando Brown Jr. walk in free agency after he played on the franchise tag last season. Brown gave up five sacks last season and was ranked 19th among tackles on PFF. He ultimately signed a four-year, $64 million contract to play with the Bengals. For the Chiefs to get the better end of this deal, Taylor has to be notably better than Brown. Taylor might wind up being as good, but it’s hard to believe he’ll be good enough to make his contract make sense. The fact that there’s a good chance the Chiefs see Brown in the playoffs with the Bengals adds a little extra sting.

Donna Kelce’s Split Jersey Displayed at Pro Football Hall of Fame | The Insider

The jersey was split in half, with Travis’s number and team colors on the front and Jason’s on the back. In addition to her jersey, Donna’s split shoes and jean jacket are also on display. On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted photos of Donna’s display.

When @tkelce & @JasonKelce became the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, their mother, @dkelce1, earned national headlines.



The split @Chiefs/@Eagles jersey & shoes she famously wore are now on display at the Hall of Fame.



Talk about a Hall of Fame mom! pic.twitter.com/wfCcedOmuA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2023

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Raiders trade back into Round 1 for QB; Chiefs move up for WR | NFL.com

25 - Kansas City Chiefs Jalin Hyatt Tennessee · WR · Junior PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS The Chiefs move up six spots, sending the Giants a late third-round pick (No. 95) in the process, to secure Hyatt’s downfield speed and after-the-catch ability before the Cowboys can do the same.

Chiefs 7-round NFL mock draft: analysis, picks, predictions | The Kansas City Star

ROUND 2 (63RD): DE DERICK HALL, AUBURN Not going to overthink this one. At some point, the Chiefs will need another edge rusher, and they met with Hall at the Scouting Combine. “I loved sitting down with Andy Reid and the guys in that room,” Hall said last month in Indianapolis. “Really just showing what I can do, get up on the board, draw up a lot of different things.” Hall was considered by some not long ago as a potential first-round pick. His stock has fallen since, but with the Chiefs going receiver first, they’d likely be targeting tackle or edge rusher here. Hall falling this far would be a good value considering his potential pass-rush upside.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Priest Holmes outsized competition through study, work ethic | Waco Tribune Herald

Holmes became one of the Chiefs’ most popular players. But his fame stretched far beyond Kansas City. Because of his staggering statistics — he scored 76 touchdowns from 2001-04 — he became one of the hottest fantasy football targets in any draft. To this day, Holmes said he still has people come up to him and thank him for winning them a fantasy football championship back in the early 2000s. But nothing will ever top that one crazy encounter he had in Las Vegas. Holmes was there to make an appearance, sign some autographs, when a couple of football fans chased him down outside of a casino. “I was going to make my appearance and these guys were leaving the casino area,” he said. “I found out these guys had won over $325,000 and they said they had picked me, because of all the points I had for fantasy football. So that was the first time I had met some guys like that, where some guys made some incredible amounts of money because of playing with me in fantasy football.”

Around the NFL

Sources - NFL teams asking Cardinals about No. 3 draft pick | ESPN

The Cardinals still are mulling whether to move the pick or make it, sources told ESPN. The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are widely projected to select quarterbacks with the first and second overall picks, respectively. The Cardinals already have Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback, and therefore have been identified as a potential trade-up partner for other quarterback-needy teams looking to move up in the first round.

Family says Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck | NFL.com

The lawsuit, filed recently in Fort Lauderdale, alleges the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 9, 2022, accident. They say it happened at a Boca Raton hotel, at an upscale golf driving range, a bar and a nightclub. The lawsuit does not give any specifics. Haskins, 24, had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of his widow and parents, also names the driver and owner of the dump truck that struck him, saying it was exceeding the speed limit, had worn tires and brakes and was overloaded. It says the pickup truck Haskins had rented had a mechanical defect that caused it to run out of gas. The family also alleges that the state highway department didn’t properly maintain and light the road, or post a lower speed limit while construction work was being done. They say a temporary sign blocked visibility on the highway.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs NFL Draft 2023: Finding Day 2 value in a new mock

Round 1 The first round doesn’t go well for Kansas City. Four wide receivers, five tackles and several of the top edges are off the board before Pick 31. Given the value available here, it would be a good place to attempt a trade-down to grab more picks — but every trade needs a partner. The Chiefs might have to use the 31st pick anyway. The Pick: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

A tweet to make you think

Coming soon to a Kingdom near you @CruisinKitchens x @MrCameronDavies pic.twitter.com/0moezySFwv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 10, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media