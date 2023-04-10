 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Justyn Ross workout video

By John Dixon
/ new
NCAA Football: Clemson at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A week before OTAs begin, the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year wide receiver is looking sharp!

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride