Around the AFC West: Broncos not trading Jerry Jeudy; Raiders linked to Lamar Jackson

With a couple free agency waves past us, let’s take a look at what’s going on around the AFC West.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has cleared up some trade speculation regarding the top two receivers on the team, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. During the annual league meetings, Payton stated, “We’re not trading those two players.”

After the offensive line upgrades this offseason, it would not make sense for Payton to trade Jeudy or Sutton. The additions on the line should keep quarterback Russell Wilson upright in the pocket, giving him time to find Jeudy or Sutton downfield to move the chains.

"@DangeRussWilson & the Denver Broncos will have the biggest turnaround in the NFL this year." - @BMarshall



Do you agree or disagree? #BroncosCountry



— I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 16, 2023

With how aggressive the Broncos have been this offseason, I see all their attention now set on the draft to plug the existing holes. The Broncos only have five picks this upcoming draft. Their needs are defensive tackle, cornerback, offensive guard and pass rusher.

Hardly any room for error, Denver will have to hit on its limited picks.

Other transactions

Signed WR Marquez Callaway and RB Tony Jones Jr.

Re-signed CB Essang Bassey

With Lamar Jackson reportedly seeking a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders' name has been floated around for a potential landing spot. However, there is little chance the Raiders trade for the former MVP since they already signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

It would make sense for the Raiders to use the draft capital the Ravens are seeking to draft positions of need, as Las Vegas has a number of them, especially on defense.

"I'm a Raider. When I retire some day, you can't take that away from me. You can't take away what I did in Oakland. You can't take away what I did in Las Vegas. You can be mad at it, but you can't take it away"☠️



— Harvester Sports (@HarvesterSports) March 27, 2023

The Raiders have 14 draft picks for this upcoming draft, and they are looking for help at offensive tackle, defensive tackle, cornerback, safety and offensive guard. I am curious if they will package any of the seven draft picks past the fifth round to move up and get a player they like either in the third or fourth round.

One can assume the Raiders will not draft a wide receiver due to an overcrowded room. DeAndre Carter signed a one-year $2.4 million with the Raiders. Carter had his best NFL season last year with the Los Angeles Chargers — in which he caught three touchdowns.

Other transactions

Signed CB David Long Jr., TE Austin Hooper, CB Duke Shelley and DT John Jenkins

Re-signed G Alex Bars and WR Keelan Cole Sr.

Los Angeles Chargers

Another quiet week from Chargers’ camp, as Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler is still seeking a new contract — or he wants to be traded. The Chargers desperately need to keep Ekeler because he is a running back capable of damaging the Chiefs' defense.

A team can have all the defensive players in the world — but Patrick Mahomes is going to figure out a way to beat you. In their last three meetings, Mahomes has ripped the hearts out of Chargers’ players and fans.

"I'm confident that justin herbert is gonna be our quarterback for a long time."
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 27, 2023

The Chargers remain confident in locking up their franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert.

“I’m confident that Justin Herbert is gonna be our quarterback for a long time…” said Brandon Staley at annual league meetings.

The Chargers’ needs for the upcoming draft are wide receiver, offensive tackle, cornerback, edge and running back.

Herbert is still on his rookie contract, but his base salary for the 2024 season is over $29 million. He will hit unrestricted free agency in 2025, but we can assume a deal gets done before that.

Other transactions