Chiefs awarded 3 compensatory NFL Draft picks for 2023

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have been awarded three compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft — one in the third round, one in the sixth round and one in the seventh round. All of the NFL’s comp picks are included in an NFL press release.

Compensatory draft picks were handed out today. Here’s the list: pic.twitter.com/ULJnIcVTuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

The third-rounder comes as a result of resolution 2C-2A — in this case, from personnel executive Ryan Poles leaving the Chiefs to become general manager of the Chicago Bears. Kansas City gained two third-round picks from Poles’ hiring. The first came in the 2022 draft.

The Chiefs have already traded 2023’s third-round compensatory pick for Poles to the New York Giants (along with its own sixth-round pick) for wide receiver Kadarius Toney during the 2022 season.

The sixth and seventh-round comp picks have been awarded as a result of the free agents lost (and gained) in 2022.

According to the NFL’s official press release, those picks were awarded after Kansas City lost Austin Blythe, Melvin Ingram, Byron Pringle, Jarran Reid and Charvarius Ward in free agency — and then signed Justin Reid, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It had been estimated that Kansas City would have three comp picks for 2022’s free agency transactions — but once the league went through its calculations, only two (plus the comp pick for Poles) were awarded.

As it now stands, the Chiefs will have 11* picks in the draft, which will be held at Kansas City’s Union Station April 27-29.

Round 1, Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 32

Round 3, Pick 32

Round 4, Pick 21 (from Miami)

Round 4, Pick 32

Round 5, Pick 31

Round 6, Pick 21 (from Miami)

Round 6, Pick 40 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 8 (from Atlanta)*

Round 7, Pick 32

Round 7, Pick 33 (compensatory)

The Chiefs will pick 31st in the first and fifth rounds because other teams have been stripped of their selection in those rounds.

*The seventh-round pick Kansas City acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in their trade for cornerback Rashad Fenton was a conditional pick. Fenton appeared in two games for the Falcons — starting one of them — immediately after the trade, but was inactive for six of the remaining seven games. It is possible that Fenton didn’t play enough to satisfy the conditions of the trade. So the Chiefs might have just 10 picks on draft day. We won’t know for certain until the league releases the final draft order.