Arrowheadlines: Taylor Lewan teases with tweet about Chiefs

NFL free agency: Best, worst signings for every team since 2018 | ESPN

Best signing: Tyrann Mathieu, S, 2019 Mathieu was a key player for the Chiefs as they went to back-to-back Super Bowls in his first two seasons with the team. In 2019, he helped lead a renovated defense that featured several new starters, a new coordinator and new staff. Toward the end of that Super Bowl-winning season, the Chiefs had one of the best defenses in the league. Worst signing: Anthony Hitchens, LB, 2018 He wasn’t a bust, but Hitchens rarely had the impact the Chiefs hoped for in his four seasons with them after he signed a five-year, $45 million deal. He frequently came out of the game on third downs. The Chiefs’ linebacker play picked up dramatically after they invested draft picks in Willie Gay in 2020 and Nick Bolton a year later. — Adam Teicher

Every Team’s Realistic Dream Signing in 2023 NFL Free Agency | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Jadeveon Clowney The Kansas City Chiefs have demonstrated the ideal roster-building approach while paying a star quarterback what they’re worth. They’ve paid Patrick Mahomes, identified the few stars they feel are worth the money, drafted well and backfilled the roster with functional pieces at bargain prices. So free agency isn’t about extravagant spending for them at this point, it’s about finding a few missing pieces who could make the difference. Building pass-rush depth is definitely an area in which a free agent could create value. Chris Jones leads the pass rush, and George Karlaftis was second on the team in sacks with six on the year. Frank Clark was next with five, but he could be a cap casualty, as the Chiefs are just over the cap heading into the offseason. Clowney has never quite lived up to his potential as a No. 1 pick, but he is an excellent run defender on the edge and is generally productive as a pass-rusher. He had only two sacks in his last season with the Cleveland Brown but had nine in 2021. Things did not end well in 2022. The Browns sent the defensive end home after he criticized how they used him. A redemption tour with the Chiefs could result in a ring and a more positive image heading into 2024 free agency.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Mike Renner and Sam Monson mock the first round, sending Bryce Young to the Houston Texan at No. 1 overall | NFL Draft | PFF

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: ED FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH, KANSAS STATE PFF Big board rank: 33 Bottom line in PFF’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide: Anudike-Uzomah has really easy tape to project to the next level. He’s one of the higher-floor pass-rushers in the class. “Not only does he have good tape, good production, but the stuff he was saying at the podium [at the combine] demonstrates intelligence and a plan. He understands what he’s doing — he has a game plan and approach to rushing the passer.” — Sam Monson

Taylor Lewan tweets about Chiefs, causing stir among KC fans | The Kansas City Star

NFL free agency starts in one week, and if Brown signs elsewhere, the Chiefs may be looking for a new left tackle. Could former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan be the answer? Lewan, who was released by the Titans in February, is a left tackle who has had two ACL surgeries in the past three seasons, as ESPN noted. Lewan, who turns 32 in July, played in just two games last season and 20 games since the start of the 2020 season. On Wednesday, Lewan caught the attention of Chiefs fans with this tweet:

2023 NFL free agency: Odell Beckham Jr. among 10 boom-or-bust players on the market | NFL.com

Orlando Brown OT · Age: 27 Boom: Playing on the franchise tag in 2022, Brown helped the Chiefs return to Super Bowl glory. Now the top offensive tackle available in free agency will merit top dollar, and if placed in an offense similar to Kansas City’s — one that leans on the run and uses play-action off it — the money spent on Brown will be well worth it. Bust: Brown got beat plenty as a pass protector in Kansas City. That’s not to say this hulking bookend simply cannot get the job done, but his new passer must be able to move in the pocket. (No sitting ducks, please!) Brown’s inconsistencies could be further magnified if he lands in an offense that is primarily a dropback-pass operation.

2023 NFL free agency: One player every team must sign | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs DE Marcus Davenport Frank Clark is a strong cut candidate and Carlos Dunlap is a free agent, which means the Chiefs need a new edge rusher to play opposite George Karlaftis. Why not make a splash with the top young edge rusher in free agency, Davenport? Who wouldn’t want to play for the defending Super Bowl champions and make another run with Patrick Mahomes? The only problem is keeping the 26-year-old Davenport healthy, as he has never played more than 13 games in a season. But ignore his minuscule total of 0.5 sacks in 2022; SIS charting has Davenport with only slightly fewer hurries (25 to 22) and the same number of hits (22) that he had in two more games in 2021. Those numbers strongly suggest that Davenport will rebound in the sack department in 2023.

Calvin Ridley says gambling stemmed from battle with depression | USA Today

Along with taking responsibility for his actions, Ridley, 28, revealed that he was battling depression after his house was broken into and that he played the 2020 season, where he had 1,374 receiving yards, with a broken foot. He rushed back from surgery and survived on painkillers for the first part of the 2021 season until he hit exhaustion and had to take a break from football. It was during this time that he bet on the Falcons. “In a dark moment, I made a stupid mistake. I wasn’t trying to cheat the game. That’s the thing I want to make clear,” he wrote in the essay, which was published Wednesday. “At the time, I had been completely away from the team for about a month. I was still just so depressed and angry, and the days were so long. I was looking for anything to take my mind off of things and make the day go by faster.”

Chiefs release Frank Clark: Remembering his time in Kansas City

“The Shark” cemented his legacy here in Chiefs Kingdom with his play and his personality,” general manager Brett Veach wrote in a statement, released alongside a 78-second tribute video. The move leaves Kansas City with $7.67 million of dead cap money — according to Spotrac — but frees up close to $21 million of room in 2023. “These decisions are never easy, but we wish him the best as he continues his career,” Veach wrote of the 29-year-old pass rusher, who figures to command plenty of attention on the open market. “We appreciate the work he put in to help get us there,” head coach Andy Reid added. In four seasons, Clark helped get Kansas City over the mountaintop twice, as he collected 34 total sacks and three Pro Bowl appearances en route to two Lombardi trophies. “He’ll always be a part of our history here,” finished Reid.

️ New to the Hall of Fame



The helmet that Isiah Pacheco wore during the @Chiefs Super Bowl victory in February.



Notice the flag of Puerto Rico on the back, which Pacheco wore after the NFL encouraged players to wear helmet decals celebrating their heritage this season. pic.twitter.com/KO0BWF2Ux1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 8, 2023

