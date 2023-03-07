The release of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (more here) became official on Tuesday — and general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid shared statements courtesy of Chiefs dot com. Veach traded for Clark back in April 2019.

VEACH: “It’s really hard to put into words what Frank has meant to our organization over the last four seasons. When we traded for him before the 2019 season, he came here with the goal of winning championships. We went to three Super Bowls in four seasons and won two of those, and there is no doubt that Frank was a significant part of bringing those Lombardi Trophies to Kansas City. ‘The Shark’ cemented his legacy here in Chiefs Kingdom with his play and his personality. These decisions are never easy, but we wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Reid referred to Clark as a “special player and person” and alluded to the veteran’s guidance of rookie defensive end George Karlaftis, who broke out down the stretch of 2022 for 5.5 sacks in the final seven games of the season.

REID: “You were able to see his play on the field, but if you talk to him, you realize how incredible his heart is. Frank gave us all his energy, he invested time in our younger players to help them grow, and it just shows you how passionate he is about the game. He’ll always be a part of our history here and we appreciate the work he put in to help get us there.”

Finally, the team tweeted a video to say goodbye to Clark: