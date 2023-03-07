Filed under: LOOK: Chiefs make Frank Clark release official with ‘thank you’ tweet By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Mar 7, 2023, 2:26pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: LOOK: Chiefs make Frank Clark release official with ‘thank you’ tweet Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Forever a Kansas City Chief @TheRealFrankC_ ❤️ Thank you for everything, 55. pic.twitter.com/Jt9EzICXcT— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 7, 2023 We learned Clark would be released on Monday (more on that here). More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
