Allen Robinson trade rumors: 5 NFL teams who should make a deal for the Rams WR | SB Nation

Kansas City Chiefs If you’re a receiver looking to rehabilitate their career there’s no better place than KC. On the surface Robinson’s play style might not entirely mesh with the Chiefs’ offense, but this team is better skilled at adapting to talent that anyone in the NFL, as we saw when the team transitioned from Tyreek Hill to JuJu Smith-Schuster as their primary wideout. As it stands the Chiefs are currently working to re-sign both Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, both of whom are free agents — and that’s easier said than done in a very soft market. Both are prime candidates to get vastly overpaid based on their production, which opens up Robinson as a possibility. If you assume the Rams will pay part of 2023’s salary, and then the Chiefs restructure the remaining two years of Robinson’s contract there’s a very real chance he could be had on the cheap, which buys Kansas City time to find long-term solutions in the draft.

Trey Smith learned a new way to block for Patrick Mahomes | The Kansas City Star

As Smith recalled on the “Trey Wallace Podcast,” he was thrilled when the Chiefs chose him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But Smith also admitted he was nervous when he first joined the Chiefs, in part because quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of a number of established stars in KC’s locker room. “I don’t know them, I’m just walking in there,” Smith said. “You also think like, ‘Man, what type of guys are they gonna be like? Are they gonna jerks, are they gonna be sort of you stuck up and not talk to you until you’re like a starter-level guy.’ I remember Day 1 that never was a case. From when I got drafted, I got a text saying welcome to the organization blah, blah, blah. Then just meeting him in person and he’s always welcomed us with open arms and extremely nice. He’s a humble guy. He’s legit. A lot of people don’t know about him but what you see is what you get on and off the field. He’s a great guy, a great human being. “And like playing with him, it’s so much freaking fun because he’ll do just crazy passes: behind the back, sidearm, like lobbing it and sometimes the best part is when you watch it on film, you watch it back, you’re just like, ‘Whoa, what did he just do?’ ... The arm talent, it’s so special man, but also his football IQ the way he makes plays, decision-making, it’s insane.”

Former Chiefs center Rodney Hudson expected to retire | Arrowhead Addict

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have the best center in the NFL, but a former Chiefs center is making headlines at the present moment. The Arizona Cardinals expect center Rodney Hudson to retire this offseason, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. Hudson’s current contract ends after the 2023 season, and he has a non-guaranteed salary of $2.05 million. The 33-year-old veteran mulled retirement last offseason, following two injury-riddled seasons in Arizona. He would join wide receiver A.J. Green and defensive end J.J. Watt as the third Cardinal to retire this offseason alone. The Chief selected Hudson with the 55th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he did not disappoint. Hudson took over the starting center spot from Casey Wiegmann following his rookie season. Hudson started his sophomore season strong, starting the Chiefs’ first three games. His season ending suddenly due to a broken leg in Week 4.

NFL Rumors: Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire drawing trade interest | Clutch Points

Multiple teams are eyeing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a possible trade target, according to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Chiefs will of course answer the phone if any offers come in, but they are not actively seeking a trade partner. The latter part of the report is intriguing as many fans probably anticipated a bit more eagerness from the KC front office following a strong rookie season by Isiah Pacheco. He totaled 830 rushing yards with five touchdowns and a noteworthy 4.9 yards per carry. Pacheco capped off the campaign with a score in the Super Bowl. The reins to the backfield will presumably be his, but Edwards-Helaire could still provide value as a change-of-pace back.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson moves up board, new WR1 lands in Green Bay in post-combine edition | CBS Sports

Bryan Bresee DL CLEMSON • SOPH • 6’5” / 305 LBS Bryan Bresee battled injuries in 2021 and suffered off-field tragedy last season. And while his tape was uneven in 2022, he’s a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.

Sources - Saints to sign ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr | ESPN

Carr appeared to confirm the news, tweeting Monday: “Who dat.” The Saints, who finished 7-10 last season, were among three teams, including the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, to have pursued Carr for several weeks after the Raiders allowed the veteran quarterback to talk to teams to possibly facilitate a trade. Carr, 31, visited New Orleans and met with several members of the organization over two days in early February. He also met again with the team last week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Lamar Jackson Will Get Ravens Franchise Tag If No New Contract Reached, Newsome Says | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

“Today and up until 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy will be utilized in trying to get a deal done,” Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said on The Bernie Kosar Show Monday (h/t ESPN’s Jamison Hensley). “If not, we will put the franchise tag on him.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘not greedy’ with No. 1 overall pick, but QB-needy teams would have to go ‘above and beyond’ to close a deal now | NFL.com

“Should we do this before free agency? Or should we wait?” Poles told King. “I don’t know. That’s what I’ve communicated to teams\]. I could carry this all the way until we’re on the clock the night of the draft. But then there’s teams that want some certainty because, ‘If I need a quarterback bad, should I do that now when some of these guys, like [Derek Carr, are out there?’ To me, they’ve got to go so much more above to do it now. “I’m not greedy with it. But they’re gonna have to go above and beyond to close the door now.”

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million | NFL.com

Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year contract worth $105 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Seattle announced it had agreed to terms with Smith later Monday evening. The deal comes just ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to use a franchise tag on a player and avoids a protracted contract negotiation that potentially could have extended into the summer.

Chiefs Free Agency 2023: 3 offensive ring chasers who could bolster their resumes

3. Tackle Taylor Lewan The most popular, well-known name on this list might also be the least likely to come to the Chiefs — because signing this veteran tackle isn’t likely to happen unless Kansas City moves on from left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. A well-respected veteran of the Tennessee Titans, Lewan is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played left tackle exclusively. Now 31, he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2014 — and given the success of his podcast, he isn’t likely to play for a non-contending team. Quicker on his feet than Brown, he’s a better natural fit for the Chiefs’ offense. At his peak, Lewan was a better version of former Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher: an explosive athlete who was physical as a run blocker — and was a darned good, explosive pass blocker. The Titans released Lewan because he’s recently had trouble staying healthy; a long-term knee issue kept him out for nearly all of the 2022 season. Given this issue, signing him would require the team to have a good developmental tackle behind him.

2022: The Chiefs don't need Tyreek Hill



2023: The Chiefs don't need Orlando Brown or Frank Clark



2057: Patrick Mahomes has just won his 25th Super Bowl with a roster of 51 rookies and a 1,300-yard season from 68-year-old Travis Kelce — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 6, 2023

