According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs intend to release defensive end Frank Clark in order to create salary-cap space for the coming season.

Chiefs and Frank Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations at the combine and the expectation now is that Kansas City will release the 29-year-old DE who is the NFL’s third all-time leading postseason sack… https://t.co/IqjwATIWSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

Schefter’s report indicates that general manager Brett Veach met with Clark’s agent several times during last week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. They could not agree on a way to reduce Clark’s 2023 cap hit — which Spotrac had previously reported to be $30.2 million for the final year of his contract.

The two sides reached an agreement of that nature a year ago, creating $12.6 million in cap space right before the beginning of the 2022 league year in mid-March.

Spotrac now reports that Clark’s release will free $21 million in cap space, leaving behind $7.7 in dead money.

Frank Clark's release from the #Chiefs will leave behind $7.67M of dead cap, freeing up $21M of space.



Clark earned $77.5M in 4 seasons with KC.https://t.co/2WSsuoDwaW — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 6, 2023

This leaves Kansas City with an estimated $20.5 million in cap space. On Monday, the league also finalized adjustments for 2022 incentives, roster bonuses and carryover cap space for all of its teams. This adjustment reduced Kansas City’s cap space by $2.7 million, making it an estimated $17.8 million.

Just before 2019’s NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded their first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Clark and a swap of third-round picks. The team then signed Clark to a five-year, $105.5 million contract. The defensive end ended up earning $77.5 million of that money before Kansas City decided to move on.

In four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark accumulated 127 tackles (88 solo, 32 for loss), six forced fumbles (and three fumble recoveries), seven passes defended, an interception, 23.5 sacks, 59 quarterback hits and a safety.

But that was just during the regular season. In both the 2019 and 2023 postseason campaigns, Clark was an important contributor who made plays during key moments that led to the team's second and third Lombardi Trophies.