Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are looking to add a veteran backup quarterback

Chiefs’ free-agency shopping list includes a new backup for Patrick Mahomes | The Athletic

According to multiple league sources, the Chiefs are interested in adding a veteran at the position, someone who will compete with Buechele and Oladokun for the role during training camp and the preseason. This spring, the open market includes several quarterbacks who could be interested in working alongside Reid and Mahomes, including Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, Taylor Heinicke, Gardner Minshew, Carson Wentz and Chase Daniel. “You go after the guys that you think are the best for that role,” Reid said. “They might not be the most popular, but what would be best for us as a starter?” For the first time since he became the starter in 2018, Mahomes will have a new primary backup.

The Chiefs released the season finale of ‘The Franchise’

Go watch The Franchise presented by GEHA at https://t.co/bzw3uevOuM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 4, 2023

2023 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team | NFL.com

Cincinnati Bengals Juan Thornhill If we’re being honest, the best free-agent decision the Bengals could make is to keep tight end Hayden Hurst. But when looking for outside help, the Bengals are going to need to make a decision at safety. Jessie Bates is likely headed elsewhere, clearing the way for 2022 first-rounder Daxton Hill to see starting reps after spending his rookie season stuck behind Bates. The other safety position is also facing uncertainty with Vonn Bell headed toward the open market. Cincinnati should first attempt to keep Bell, but if it cannot, the Bengals have cap space to work with, thanks to Joe Burrow’s existing rookie contract. There’s no better time to spend some of it on defense; why not target a rising star from a rival? Thornhill’s production is on par with Bell, which might make such a move seem more lateral than upward, but he’s a year younger and likely won’t cost too much. Pair Thornhill with an addition at edge rusher (opposite Trey Hendrickson), and you have a nice little offseason haul that should aid Cincinnati’s next Super Bowl pursuit.

2023 NFL Free Agency: 1 Potential Cap Casualty for Each Team | The 33rd Team

Kansas City Chiefs: DE Frank Clark Cap Savings: $21M | Dead Money: $7.6M The Chiefs like Frank Clark as a player, especially in the postseason, and they love him in the locker room, but his $28.6 million cap hit is way too large to leave as is. General manager Brett Veach said at the combine they’d talk to his representation about trying to find a resolution. Clark agreed to take a pay cut last offseason, and he knows that discussion will happen again in the coming weeks – or Kansas City will move on.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell says George Karlaftis is a super hard worker | Chiefs Wire

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with O’Connell on Saturday, who praised his former teammate George Karlaftis after his rookie year in Kansas City. “Yeah, I love George (Karlaftis),” said O’Connell. “A great friend and just a great guy, a super hard worker. He was a professional about his craft in college and so super proud. He got the opportunity and made the most of it. And he’s one for one — one Super Bowl, one win. So, I expect a lot more from him. I hope to talk to him soon. It’s been a while.”

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson lands with Raiders; Bryce Young goes No. 1 as Bears trade back | CBS Sports

Jalin Hyatt WR TENNESSEE • JR • 6’0” / 185 LBS Jalin Hyatt has track speed to stretch defenses and open up the field for the likes of Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce. The addition would theoretically allow the team to move on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling and save $7 million toward the salary cap in the process.

NFL Rumors: Insiders Think Lamar Jackson May Get Ravens’ Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported “several people around the league believe” the team has “strongly considered” such an option, which would allow other clubs to offer Jackson a contract that the Ravens could match. If the Ravens choose not to match it, they would receive two first-round picks in exchange. Such a strategy would bring a combination of benefits and risk for Baltimore. On the one hand, using the non-exclusive franchise tag would put less of the negotiating onus on the AFC North team as others around the league would have the opportunity to offer Jackson a contract. What’s more, as Fowler noted, “transferring the work to Jackson and other teams helps Baltimore maintain neutrality in any potential breakup.” Yet the non-exclusive tag has a price tag of approximately $32 million compared to the expected $45 million for the exclusive franchise tag. “The lower tag could damage goodwill with Jackson at a sensitive time, and the Ravens can’t control any potential trade for a bigger price than two first-rounders,” Fowler wrote.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live: 5 best moments from NBC show

“Kurt Lightning”

Please Don't Destroy - Self Defense pic.twitter.com/LEOZdhZFWd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

The “SNL” writers desperately needed to learn how to stand up for themselves against their own interns, and Kurt Lightning (...Kelce) was happy to show them a thing or two about gaining self-respect. After punching an elderly woman and surviving a little game of Russian Roulette, the writers never earned the respect they so craved despite Kurt Lightning’s teachings.

Always knew he had that dawg in him pic.twitter.com/jQkwFwkTAT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 4, 2023

