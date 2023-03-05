 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: The Creed Humphrey sketch that wasn’t aired during Travis Kelce’s SNL

Kansas City’s starting center was also supposed to appear on Saturday Night Live, but his sketch didn’t make the air.

By John Dixon
In the week before Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was going to host NBC-TV’s “Saturday Night Live,” there was a hint that Kansas City center Creed Humphrey was also going to appear on the show.

But as the episode unfolded on Saturday night, Humphrey was nowhere to be seen — although Travis’ brother Jason (the center for the Philadelphia Eagles) and his parents Ed and Donna all made appearances on the show.

But now we know what happened. Humphrey (and Jason) both appeared in a (very funny) filmed sketch that didn’t make the air.

The concept of the sketch was that a new NFL charity allows the league’s players to stand in for husbands and boyfriends who are physically unable to lift their wives and girlfriends into the air. Travis, Jason and Creed are all shown doing their part for the charity.

Remember, ladies: The Football Is You.

