In the week before Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was going to host NBC-TV’s “Saturday Night Live,” there was a hint that Kansas City center Creed Humphrey was also going to appear on the show.

This is going to be TOO good @creed_humphrey x @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/vGEZ59aOYi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 3, 2023

But as the episode unfolded on Saturday night, Humphrey was nowhere to be seen — although Travis’ brother Jason (the center for the Philadelphia Eagles) and his parents Ed and Donna all made appearances on the show.

But now we know what happened. Humphrey (and Jason) both appeared in a (very funny) filmed sketch that didn’t make the air.

NFL Gives Back: Lifting women whose boyfriends can't lift them up pic.twitter.com/sqMbfpFUJW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

The concept of the sketch was that a new NFL charity allows the league’s players to stand in for husbands and boyfriends who are physically unable to lift their wives and girlfriends into the air. Travis, Jason and Creed are all shown doing their part for the charity.

Remember, ladies: The Football Is You.