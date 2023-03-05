In NFL Combine Week, Chiefs fans think Skyy Moore will step up in 2023

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans think Skyy Moore will take a big step up during the coming season.

Chiefs fan confidence

Now that the team has collected its second NFL championship in four seasons, it’s hardly a suprise that fans approve of the team’s directions. But we had to check anyway, right?

Skyy Moore’s Round 2

In his rookie season, the former Western Michigan wideout caught 22 of 33 passes for 250 yards and no touchdowns — although he did score a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII. Most Kansas City fans expect him to do a lot better in his sophomore NFL season.

Orlando Brown Jr.

Entering his second consecutive offseason without a contract, half of Chiefs fans think the team’s left tackle will once again spend the season playing on the franchise tag. But one in three think he and the team will eventually agree on a long-term deal.

Top draft need

A majority of Chiefs fans think the team should go for an edge rusher in the first round of the NFL Draft, which will be held in front of Kansas City’s Union Station starting on April 27. But almost one in three think the team should go after an offensive tackle.

