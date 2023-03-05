Here are the five best moments from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

The monologue left us wanting "more," more," — and so much "more."

Travis Kelce's monologue! pic.twitter.com/ETJfAaELNj — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

Donning a pastel suit, the always fashionable Kelce opened the show with some lighthearted Super Bowl jabs at big brother Jason while recalling being kicked off of not one, but two (!) teams before reaching the NFL.

The lesson here: "If you smoke weed and you're bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice."

"Kurt Lightning"

Please Don't Destroy - Self Defense pic.twitter.com/LEOZdhZFWd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

The "SNL" writers desperately needed to learn how to stand up for themselves against their own interns, and Kurt Lightning (...Kelce) was happy to show them a thing or two about gaining self-respect. After punching an elderly woman and surviving a little game of Russian Roulette, the writers never earned the respect they so craved despite Kurt Lightning's teachings.

“Sucre Wolodarski”

the song explains everything pic.twitter.com/4xAH5OrjYs — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

If you know, you know.

One Kelce and a funeral

Travis Kelce's Glenda's Memorial & You're Worth It skits on SNL pic.twitter.com/nPZry6asdy — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) March 5, 2023

Dressed in his shiniest suit of the show, Kelce played Glenda's much younger male companion while her friends and family watched his heartfelt eulogy in horror.

The wigs continued to absolutely steal the show.

The "straight male friend"

Introducing Straight Male Friend

(available everywhere except therapy) pic.twitter.com/F0VeJWzVtZ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

Kelce played the part of "Saturday Night Live" favorite Bowen Yang's straight male friend to perfection.

As the aloof and drama-free friend with no attachments, Kelce's character apologized for his emotional outburst over his father's death last week.

Honorable Mention: Creed Humphrey’s Cameo

NFL Gives Back: Lifting women whose boyfriends can't lift them up pic.twitter.com/sqMbfpFUJW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

Creed Humphrey and Travis Kelce are here to tell you that there’s no shame in wanting to be “thrown around and feel tiny” sometimes. Creed loves charity, so it’s really no trouble.