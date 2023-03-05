The NFL Scouting Combine is here. On Sunday, NFL Network will be covering the combine workouts of the offensive linemen — which begin at Noon (Arrowhead Time). Here is more information is how to watch through the weekend.

Here are four tackles for Kansas City Chiefs fans to watch.

Darnell Wright | 6’6” | 342 lbs.

During his press availability on Saturday, Wright revealed that the Chiefs were one of the teams that had conducted an interview with him. Wright used his quick feet and power to block some of the best edge rushers in college football.

Smooth feet for Wright in pass pro vs Anderson here. I like where he keeps his hands and he does a nice job to use leverage and anchoring to slow down the rush. The feet are smooth out of his stance. Maybe like to see the hips more square, but overall a good pro. pic.twitter.com/tcp9kPUkDS — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 18, 2023

A very technical player, Wright is a master at using independent hands to take on pass rushers and create leverage. A strong anchor helps him fight off power rushers, and his quick feet allow him to meet any speed rusher at the arc.

His dominant junior season at Tennessee saw him take on top edge rushers and other potential first-round draft picks. These performances and a solid combine workout would have him enter the conversation for being a first-round pick.

Broderick Jones | 6’4” | 311 lbs.

Jones is one of the best tackles in the entire draft class and has the potential to be the first offensive lineman off the board. He listed the Chiefs as a team that he had sat down with for an interview.

Jones uses his high level of athletic ability and mauler mentality to physically overwhelm his opponents.

When Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington are headed at you, get out of the way. Washington leads the way while Jones gets around and looks back inside to seal the way. A business decision here from one Oregon DB. pic.twitter.com/z5o24wjInG — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 20, 2023

Due to his high level of mobility, he will likely be a fit for any team that uses outside zone or utilizes screen passes at a high rate. His ability to track to the second level is one of his best skill sets, and he displays his full athletic ability.

While he is a force in the run game, his pass protection will need some refinement, and he will likely also need to add weight to his frame to help him fight off NFL-caliber power rushers better.

Jones has a chance to crush the combine this week and solidify his spot among the top tackles in the draft class.

Matthew Bergeron | 6’5” | 323 lbs.

The Chiefs were listed by Bergeron as a team that had conducted an interview with him leading up to the combine.

A four-year starter at Syracuse, Bergeron was smooth in pass protection and has a skill set that should transfer over well to the NFL.

Matt Bergeron (@MatthewkBerger1) was the first player in his Canadian HS to receive a D1 scholarship



He’s proved worth it: 5 starts as a true fresh, 28 straight starts at LT/RT, and the foot speed, balance and patience to be a high-end NFL OT prospect#ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/rbVXOq75m7 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) August 18, 2022

His quick feet allow him to mirror edge rushers, and he does an excellent job of staying square to the line of scrimmage and maintaining good posture.

One of the more efficient tackles in the class, he rarely uses wasted movements and is technically refined. He has the size and power to compete in the NFL, but his ability to quickly redirect down the line of scrimmage will push him up draft boards.

Tyler Steen | 6’5” | 325lbs.

During his press availability on Saturday, Steen shared that he had met with the Chief for an interview.

Offensive linemen from Alabama— and the SEC in general— are not often considered underrated, but Steen had an interesting path in college.

That’s @AlabamaFTBL OT Tyler Steen stonewalling a defender at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/PQ5iOLPHHL — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

Starting his career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt University, Steen transferred to Alabama for his senior season.

Steen should be able to fit in any pro system and uses controlled physicality to dominate his opponents. He attacks in the run game and can create leverage to move men off of spots, but he has the poise and patience to stay disciplined in pass protection.

Some questions about his size have moved him down boards or even had some think of him as more of an interior player. Teams will likely be paying close attention to his measurements on Sunday.