Arrowheadlines: Mahomes’ left-handed pass is Andy Reid’s favorite

The latest

Andy Reid picks the greatest Patrick Mahomes play of all-time | The Kansas City Star

That question was posed to Chiefs coach Andy Reid during an interview this week with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms. Reid didn’t need long to decide: he picked the left-handed pass against the Broncos in Denver in 2018. “I think probably the left-handed throw,” Reid said. “I mean, it’s one thing to do it and mess around with it in practice. It’s another thing (to) make it a legitimate throw. I mean, with the game on the line. You know and him being as young as he was when he did that.”

Bold offseason moves for all 32 NFL teams | ESPN

But bringing Smith-Schuster back probably isn’t the best answer to this problem. While JuJu did lead the Chiefs wideouts in receiving DVOA, that’s a double-edged sword: Smith-Schuster was signed to a one-year prove it deal and will be looking to cash in on it this year. He’ll be looking for something closer to $15 million a year, and that’s going to be a hard ask for Kansas City. They are currently over the salary cap, as 2023 is one of the big years of Patrick Mahomes’ deal, which spikes up every four years or so. The Chiefs could restructure Mahomes to create plenty of room to sign Smith-Schuster if they wanted to, but they have other needs to take care of as well. Instead, the Chiefs should take a two-fold approach to bolstering their receiving corps. They should attempt to bolster the position with a mid-round rookie like Dontayvion Wicks. And they should leverage the fact that they’re the preeminent dynasty with the best quarterback in the league. Just like the 2010s Patriots always seemed to find a quality receiver willing to take a lesser cap hit to chase a ring, the Chiefs could get good deals on someone like Michael Thomas. Come, play with Mahomes, look amazing, chase a ring and get ready for free agency next year. That’s a great sales pitch.

NFL scouting combine top performers: 10 best outings of all time | USA Today

9. Dontari Poe: Big man who can run 2012 draft: First round (No. 11 overall), Kansas City Chiefs Poe boosted his draft status in a big way in 2012, and the most impressive number posted by the defensive tackle might have been his 40-yard time. Poe ran the 40 in under five seconds (4.98) at nearly 350 pounds. Poe went from a possible second-rounder to a mid-first round selection. Three years later, Poe became the heaviest player in NFL history to score a touchdown.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson lands with Raiders as four QBs go in top 7; Cowboys, Bills snag LBs | CBS Sports

Jalin Hyatt WR TENNESSEE • JR • 6’0” / 185 LBS Jalin Hyatt has track speed to stretch defenses and open up the field for the likes of Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce. The addition would theoretically allow the team to move on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling and save $7 million toward the salary cap in the process.

Around the NFL

Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard to Get Franchise Tag If No New Contract By Deadline | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The franchise tag for running backs in 2023 is worth $10 million. The news that Pollard could be tagged comes after Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters on Feb. 28 that the team would “more than likely” use the franchise tag this offseason. “More than likely we’ll use the franchise tag,” Jones said. “Not necessarily on Tony, but (likely) we’ll use it.” If the Cowboys opted not to place the franchise tag on Pollard, he would become a free agent this winter, and it’s clear Dallas doesn’t want one half of its dynamic running back duo to hit the open market.

Sources - Raiders plan to use franchise tag on Josh Jacobs | ESPN

The franchise tag for running backs for the 2023 season will cost $10.09 million. The deadline for teams to use the tag is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Players on the tag have until mid-July to reach a long-term deal. NFL Network was first to report that the Raiders planned to use the tag on Jacobs. Jacobs picked a fine time to have a career season after new Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and new coach Josh McDaniels chose to not pick up his fifth-year option before the 2022 season.

Nick Bosa believes teaming up with his brother Joey Bosa ‘might break the NFL’ | NFL.com

Take, for instance, Richard Sherman, former star cornerback, asking ex-teammate Nick Bosa on the latest episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast about the possibility of his brother, Joey Bosa, one day joining him to play in San Francisco. “I think Joey definitely is looking good financially,” Bosa said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think him on the other side, it might break the NFL.” It ain’t happening, but it’s fun for the Bosas to imagine what it would be like to team up. A rare, rare, rare few set of of siblings would even have a theoretical chance of pulling it off on the biggest of stages.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win: Patrick Mahomes’ hidden record

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media