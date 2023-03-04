The NFL Combine got underway on Monday of this week. Each year at the combine, teams will meet with players they may be interested in. On Wednesday, there were reports that multiple prospects along the defensive line met with the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the prospects mentioned was Florida’s Gervon Dexter Sr.

Florida DT Gervon Dexter has met formally with the Chiefs, Bengals, Vikings, Steelers, Eagles & Cardinals



Informal with the Cowboys — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 1, 2023

Here’s what to know about a potential draft target for Kansas City:

Background

Dexter Sr. went to Lake Wales High School, where he was rated a five-star recruit. After high school, he was heavily recruited and decided to attend Florida University. He immediately saw action at Florida in his first year, playing 254 snaps in 12 games. Each year his snap count increased, as did his production. His junior year ended with 636 snaps, where he recorded 33 tackles, 15 assists, and 27 stops. As a pass rusher, he produced 24 total pressures, which included 19 quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks on the year.

Film evaluation

Dexter is an interior defensive lineman with great strength and a quick first step, which helps him be a contributor in the run and pass game. He can be a three-down lineman at the next level.

Florida's Gervon Dexter is a Day 2 DL that worth looking into for the Chiefs. Great power and first step. Leverage needs to be more consistent, but Good coaching can help there. pic.twitter.com/E86DrLnOaA — Rece Veach (@ReceNickelz) March 2, 2023

Dexter is 6’6” and 300 pounds.

When you combine that with his natural athletic ability, you will see an upside that gives him a physical edge that should help him dominate offensive linemen when he is put in a position to attack upfield and get penetration.

Dexter can win one-on-one battles and get off the blocks of offensive linemen to make a quick play on ballcarriers.

Here Gervon Dexter easily dismisses the Guard and stands the RB up for a goal line stop. Chiefs could use this type of play to help improve their redzone defense. pic.twitter.com/BrWjwT7cLN — Rece Veach (@ReceNickelz) March 2, 2023

How he fits with the Chiefs

The Chiefs have a dominant defensive tackle in Chris Jones. Dexter could be a great piece next to Jones, as he will see a ton of one-on-one blocks with Jones commanding the double team. He could use some work on some technical issues that have caused some inconsistencies in his production, but good coaching should help him develop in that area.

The bottom line

Most experts expect Dexter to go in the third round, but some do have him as early as the second round. If he falls to the middle of the third round general manager Brett Veach may consider doing what it takes to go up and get him.

His size, explosiveness and above-average agility make his ceiling high and his impact immediate.