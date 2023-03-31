 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Chiefs bringing back safety Deon Bush

Bush played 73% of Kansas City’s special teams snaps in 2022.

By Jared Sapp
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing free agent safety Deon Bush to a one-year contract.

Bush, a 2016 fourth-round selection of the Chicago Bears, joined the Chiefs last season after six years in the Windy City. Though he only played 71 defensive snaps in 2022, he became a core special teams player. Across 16 games played, he was in on 317 plays for assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

Earlier in free agency, the Chiefs saw starting safety Juan Thornhill depart for the Cleveland Browns. But 2022 second-round selection Bryan Cook is the heavy favorite to take his place in the lineup. Earlier this month, the Chiefs also signed free agent safety Mike Edwards — formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — for defensive depth.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Assuming Bush makes the 2023 Chiefs’ roster, his role will likely be tied to Toub’s units again.

The contract terms were unavailable, though Bush likely has returned via the veteran salary benefit. It remains to be seen if Bush continues the Chiefs’ recent trend of saving money, even on minimum contracts.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride