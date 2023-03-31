In what has now become an every-so-often tradition, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have exercised their option to extend their training camp contract with Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” said Chiefs president Mark Donovan in the team’s release. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans for the past 13 years – a welcome start to the NFL season. I want to thank President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and Director of Athletics Andy Carter for their leadership throughout this process, and we look forward to starting our 2023 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”

The Chiefs have held a relationship with Missouri Western since 2010, with the university hosting the club annually (except for the COVID-impacted 2020 season). Prior to 2010, Kansas City held its training camp in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has long preferred his team to travel away for training camp, a mindset that began in Philadephia and continued upon his arrival to Kansas City in 2013. Reid loves the buildup of team camaraderie that occurs during the month away, as it allows his players to share meals and lodging together while focusing solely on football.

The club also enjoys the accommodations Missouri Western provides — and it’s close enough to Kansas City that fans can make the trip up for a day.

The Chiefs also said that we should expect a full training camp schedule announcement sometime in mid-June.