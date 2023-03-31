Let’s Argue: Skyy Moore is the Chiefs’ top receiver

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Hey, Brett Veach! Forget a wide receiver in free agency and draft a pass rusher by moving up in Round 1.

We don’t need DHop or OBJ. We need to move up in 1st for Edge. — Case Ruckman (@CaseRuckman) March 30, 2023

The keyword here is need.

When your quarterback is Patrick Mahomes, you don’t need to have elite talent at the wide receiver position. If the past year that ended in a Super Bowl title wasn’t enough evidence, then I don’t know what will be.

Mahomes just won his second regular-season MVP and second Super Bowl MVP with JuJu Smith-Schuster being his No. 1 receiver. This isn’t to throw shade at Smith-Schuster, but the reality is he’s a top-20 receiver at best.

Now, would I like to see DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr. in Kansas City?

Absolutely — because I’m of the mindset of making things easier for Mahomes, even if neither player is a necessity.

Skyy Moore is the Chiefs’ top receiver for 2023

Skyy Moore is WR1 — TheDr.K (@Kylespani_0) March 29, 2023

Who needs Hopkins or Beckham when you have Skyy Moore?

If you just look at Skyy’s total numbers from his rookie campaign, you won’t be blown away. He only caught 22 passes for 250 yards, and he didn’t have a touchdown.

What Moore did have were key moments during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run.

No one will ever forget the pivotal punt return in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which put the Chiefs in position to head to their third Super Bowl in the Mahomes’ era.

With Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman gone, the expectation is for Moore’s workload to increase dramatically. There’s no denying the skill set he possesses.

From the release, route-running, hands and Moore, he just needs the opportunity — one he should have this upcoming season.

Cam Newton should come to the Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes’ backup.

I'd take Cam Newton to back up PM15. Use him for short yardage, goal line and make a heavy/wildcat playbook for him. — Soup_DaSilverback (@Soup_Woolridge) March 29, 2023

With Chad Henne retiring, many are wondering about the Chiefs' plans at backup quarterback. Are they ready to hand those duties to Shane Buechele?

Buechele has never thrown a pass in a regular-season game and he’s 25 years old. Obviously, you hope to never see the backup in the game unless the Chiefs are blowing out their opponent.

Having said that, we’ve seen Mahomes have to leave two Divisional Round games in his career. Henne was able to hold it down both times. Considering the lack of experience from Buechele, I expect the Chiefs to bring in another veteran to back up the best quarterback in the game.

Newton does not seem like a perfect fit for the role; I like Teddy Bridgewater.

Chiefs fans need to chill.

That everything is just fine and people need to stop stressing — Mr. Proctober ‍☠️ (@Mr_Proctober) March 29, 2023

This is the one.

Every single day, I see fans on the timeline stressing out over the lack of moves — and in particular, the lack of moves regarding the wide receiver position.

R-E-L-A-X.

We’re at the point now in which Veach deserves the benefit of the doubt. After all, he just had one of the best drafts in recent memory.

Reminder: Isiah Pacheco was a seventh-round pick.