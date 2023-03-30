On this week’s episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce asked his brother — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — if he could identify all of the NFL head coaches in the annual group photo from this week’s league meetings in Phoenix.

Let’s be honest: it would be hard for anyone to name all of them. But Travis’ attempt — and Jason’s reactions to it — are priceless.

Today we learned Travis can’t name about half the head coaches in the NFL @tkelce @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/vJGEGkzbin — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 30, 2023

For payback, Travis probably should have asked Jason to name everyone in the annual group photo of NFL general managers. Maybe in next week’s episode, yes?