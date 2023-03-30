 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Travis Kelce tries to identify all NFL head coaches by sight

Kansas City’s tight end didn’t do very well with the head coaches photo from this week’s league meetings.

By John Dixon
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

On this week’s episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce asked his brother — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — if he could identify all of the NFL head coaches in the annual group photo from this week’s league meetings in Phoenix.

Let’s be honest: it would be hard for anyone to name all of them. But Travis’ attempt — and Jason’s reactions to it — are priceless.

For payback, Travis probably should have asked Jason to name everyone in the annual group photo of NFL general managers. Maybe in next week’s episode, yes?

