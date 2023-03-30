Arrowheadlines: LeSean McCoy makes the case that Andy Reid is a better coach than Bill Belichick

The latest

LeSean McCoy: Andy Reid is better coach than Bill Belichick | The Kansas City Star

“Wherever Andy Reid goes, whoever Andy Reid has as a player, whether it’s a running back, a wide receiver, a quarterback, he is going to win games,” McCoy said. “He’s going to take a bad team and make them a good team. He does it over and over again. When he got to the Eagles, that wasn’t a good team. They became a good team over time. He leaves Philadelphia, right? “He goes to the Chiefs, who weren’t a good team before Andy Reid got there. They instantly become a good team. So when I look at Andy Reid — and I want to preach for Andy Reid because I love him — but I’m saying, I see a great coach. I see players developing. I see him making players get better and better. When you look at Belichick, what do you see? I see Tom Brady. I see him benefiting off the success of Tom Brady because when Tom Brady left, I can’t see a time when Belichick has been successful.”

2023 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Buccaneers trade up for QB; Steelers, Eagles add pass-catchers in Round 2 | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 25 Will McDonald IV EDGE Kansas City Kansas City doesn’t have a litany of holes, but outside pass-rusher is one of them. The Chiefs get aggressive and make sure the explosive and bendy McDonald is rushing on the same line as Chris Jones. In this trade, the Giants get the Chiefs’ third-round pick (No. 95).

Are Chiefs of the 1960s shortchanged in Hall of Fame? | The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs who played in the AFL might be getting shortchanged in the Hall of Fame, according to a recent survey involving members of the media and NFL team and league management. Specifically, wide receiver Otis Taylor, who died earlier this month, and offensive linemen Jim Tyrer and Ed Budde were named prominently on surveys conducted by Power Poll. The poll asked respondents to name the best wide receivers from the 1960s who are not in the Hall of Fame. Only three from the AFL, which was better known for its passing than the NFL, are enshrined: Don Maynard, Lance Alworth and Fred Biletnikoff. Taylor, who played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Chiefs — and led the AFL in yards per reception in one season and the NFL in yards per game in another — was by far the choice in this poll. He received 88 votes to 18 for runner-up Lionel Taylor. “Otis Taylor not in the Hall of Fame — that’s criminal,” said Bud Geracie, sports editor of the Bay Area News Group.

Owner Clark Hunt disappointed his Chiefs ranked 29th in NFLPA player survey | The Athletic

In his first public comments since the NFLPA survey was revealed, Hunt shared his perspective on the results while acknowledging his organization can and will attempt to improve work conditions to better support the players. “You’re always disappointed when an evaluation comes out and you’re not high,” Hunt said Monday night during the league’s annual owners’ meetings in an exclusive interview with The Athletic. “As we looked at it, and then talking to Andy, he felt like there were some reasons on some of the things that were mentioned from a football standpoint. “I think surveys like that are also positive because maybe they show you some blind spots. You can always learn from them.” The highest grade the Chiefs received in the eight categories was an “A-minus” for its strength coaches, led by Barry Rubin, who retired a few weeks ago, and a “B” for treatment of families. The Chiefs were either a “D-plus” or worse in food service/nutrition, training rooms, training staff, locker rooms and team travel.

2023 NFL Draft: Examining the most pressing needs for every AFC team after free agency moves | CBS Sports

Chiefs: Defensive line Kansas City lost some of its interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones. Edge rusher is a question mark as well. They picked George Karlaftis in the 2022 first round and swapped Frank Clark for Charles Omenihu this offseason. The Chiefs need more pass rush to heat up opponents as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson ‘different’ than Deshaun Watson, Arthur Blank says | USA Today

After considering Watson last year, why not make a run at Jackson? “Every year is different,” Blank told USA TODAY Sports. “Deshaun was a different situation. It was a different time and space. I think Lamar is a great player, he was MVP for the league (in 2019). But we look at our roster and our ability to continue to build our roster now and have salary cap freedom, which we’ve never had.”

Bill Belichick clarifies remark — Pats ‘not resting on past laurels’ | ESPN

“We’re not resting on our past laurels; that’s not the message to the team or the fans,” Belichick told the Boston Globe at Louisiana State’s pro day. “We have never operated that way and aren’t now.” Belichick’s remarks to the Globe came two days after he held a Q&A session with a larger group of reporters at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix. Toward the end of that 28-minute media session, Belichick was asked what he would say to fans to give them a reason to be optimistic for what’s ahead. He responded: “The last 25 years.”

NFL Rumors: Calais Campbell To Sign Contract with Falcons After 3 Seasons with Ravens | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The Ravens released Campbell on March 13 to save $7 million in cap space for 2023. He had spent the past three seasons in Baltimore after being traded to the franchise in March 2020 from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell had an impressive first season in Baltimore, posting four sacks, six pass breakups, 28 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits in 12 games en route to a Pro Bowl selection. However, his production dipped in 2021, as he posted 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery, 49 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games. He followed that up with 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 36 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits in 14 games last season.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Draft Prospects 2023: Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer could make the offense vertical again

Film evaluation

Trey Palmer (WR, #3, Nebraska)



- 4.33 40, broke the state record (Class 1A Louisiana) record in 200m

- Blazing vertical speed, ability to get on top in hurry (requires cloud)

- Fluidity/ability to run deep overs, flatten routes to give window

- Benders/digs development over szn pic.twitter.com/Ec2QMw06uR — Nate Christensen (@natech32) March 28, 2023

That’s the first thing that stands out in Palmer’s film: his speed. Palmer doesn’t even look like he needs to run very hard to get to full speed; he can get on top of a defender in a hurry. Teams typically felt the need to “cloud” him — keep a safety over the top — to keep Palmer from beating them downfield. But even when he’s double-covered, Palmer has enough speed to get on top. That opens space for other receivers to get open, too. But it’s not just that. Palmer’s also good as a vertical route runner. He’s a fluid athlete with a good feel for tempo and pace, which helps him set up downfield routes. In Nebraska, he ran deep over and seam-bender routes. These require the ability to find open space by recognizing leverages — which Palmer does well. While Nebraska didn’t send Palmer on a lot of underneath routes, he did show the ability to run dig routes over the middle of the field. He still needs development in his route-running, but he has enough fluidity in his hips to expand his overall route tree.

A tweet to make you think

Potential first round CB Cam Smith of South Carolina kicks off a busy next few weeks starting with a trip to the defending Super Bowl champion #Chiefs today, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media