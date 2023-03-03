Arrowheadlines: Chiefs named best fit for Marcus Davenport

The latest

Top defensive end Marcus Davenport Landing spots: Chiefs, Bears, Ravens Believe it or not, Davenport is Pete Prisco’s No. 6 best free agent this offseason! He recorded just half a sack in 15 games played last year, but his 19 percent pass-rush win rate over the past three seasons ranks 14th, per Pro Football Focus, and his 14.2 percent pressure rate ranks 17th among pass rushers. The Chiefs are a landing spot for Davenport as he could be a Frank Clark replacement. You have to throw the Bears in there as well, since they need pass-rush help and have the money to compete with anyone. Finally, I think the Ravens would be a fascinating landing spot for Davenport. Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston are free agents. Davenport could be a replacement for them.

2023 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs D.J. Chark WR · Age: 26 The Chiefs are another team that will need to massage their cap situation to create space for an addition, but after receiving a productive 2022 campaign from JuJu Smith-Schuster, who’s set to hit the market, Kansas City would benefit from adding another veteran receiver for 2023. Chark finished his 2022 season strong in Detroit and would add a big-play element to an offense that was already explosive, but could be even more dangerous with Chark in the fold. He won’t command a top-dollar deal, which makes this pairing more logical. Plus, who doesn’t want to chase a ring with Patrick Mahomes?

The Top 100 NFL Free Agents of 2023 | The Ringer

5. Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Kansas City Chiefs (27) The Chiefs acquired Brown from the Ravens during the 2021 offseason and prevented him from being a free agent last year by using the franchise tag. They might have to go that route for a second straight season. Brown has been an above-average left tackle, and he’s been one of the most durable offensive linemen in the NFL. He’s missed just one game due to injury during his five-year career. Given his age and durability, Brown is likely looking at a deal north of $23 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

Carl Peterson was inducted into the Missouri Sports hall of fame

Our first member of the Kansas City Class of 2023 is President's Award recipient and former @Chiefs President & GM Carl Peterson #WhereTheGameLivesOn pic.twitter.com/e2B7oeioJX — Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (@MoSportsHall) March 2, 2023

Coach Andy Reid ate this pizza after Chiefs won Super Bowl | The Kansas City Star

“I went to Pizza 51,” Reid told reporters after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona. “That’s what I did. I got a mushroom-and-sausage pizza, how about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good.” So I ordered a salad too ($4.99), with a side of ranch dressing. I like my lettuce drenched in ranch, so I grabbed another dressing to go.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts, Panthers move up to select quarterbacks; Green Bay adds pass-catcher | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalin Hyatt WR TENNESSEE • JR • 6’0” / 185 LBS Jalin Hyatt has track speed to stretch defenses and open up the field for the likes of Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce. The addition would theoretically allow the team to move on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling and save $7 million toward the salary cap in the process.

Around the NFL

Saints’ Alvin Kamara Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges in Las Vegas Battery Case | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

On Feb. 16, Kamara was one of four men indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with the assault of a man at a nightclub. Per Underhill, the trial is set to begin July 31. In their report, Las Vegas police said Darnell Greene was leaving a nightclub at Cromwell Casino and walked toward the elevators, where he crossed paths with a group including Kamara. Greene told police Kamara attempted to prevent him from entering the elevator when it arrived. Greene “pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest,” at which point he said he was pushed to the ground and struck multiple times before losing consciousness.

Jerry Richardson, Panthers founder and NFL power broker, dies at 86 | USA Today

Jerry Richardson, founder of the Carolina Panthers, has died. He was 86. He died at his home in Charlotte on Wednesday night, the team said in a statement Thursday. Richardson, a North Carolina native, established the NFL franchise in 1993 and the Panthers played their first season in 1995. The team made the playoffs eight times while he was the owner, including two Super Bowl appearances. As an owner, Richardson was one of the NFL’s most influential figures and a major power broker. He headed multiple committees, including co-chairing the one that selected Roger Goodell as commissioner.

Jalen Carter returns to NFL scouting combine after arrest | ESPN

Jalen Carter returned to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, a day after the former Georgia star was arrested on charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a Bulldogs teammate and a recruiting staff member. Carter, one of the top prospects in next month’s NFL draft, returned to the combine to finish interviews with teams and measurements, among other activities, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He had not been expected to participate in workouts at the combine even before his arrest Wednesday. He was booked on the pair of misdemeanors at 11:33 p.m. ET Wednesday and released at 11:49 p.m. after posting a $4,000 bail, according to online records. An arraignment hearing in the case was set for April 18.

NFL free agency 2023 rumors: Jaguars’ Evan Engram expected to be franchise tagged after standout season | CBS Sports

Engram put together a career year for himself in 2022, as he caught 73 passes for a career-high 766 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games played. His 74.5-percent catch rate was a career-best as well. The former first-round pick of the New York Giants addressed the possibility of receiving the franchise tag in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, and he didn’t appear to be too worried about it. It sounds like Engram and the Jaguars want to remain together for years to come, even if an extension does not happen this offseason. “It’s a hypothetical, so it could happen, it could not,” Engram said about the franchise tag. “If that happens, I think that would be a place-holder to get something done. That’s just the way I feel about it. If it does come to that, there will be conversations I have with my team, and we’ll move forward from there. If that does happen, I’m going to be blessed either way. We’ll figure something out long-term that both sides will be happy with.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs NFL Scouting Combine Prospects: 5 defensive tackles for fans to watch

2. Calijah Kancey | Pittsburgh Panthers | 6’0” | 280 lbs. No player at the Combine has more to prove than Kancey. While he is listed at six feet and 280 pounds, there is a decent chance that he will measure below those figures. That would be catastrophic for Kancey — and from a football perspective, it would be a real shame. In terms of talent, there might not be a more elite pass rusher among the defensive tackles in this class. Kancey has speed, a well-developed pass-rushing repertoire and is an extremely cerebral player. He is explosive enough to get home on stunts — and can switch seamlessly from his hand shuck and swim moves back to power. The only question about Kancey is his size. He’s a top-10 talent in an undrafted free agent’s body.

A tweet to make you think

Four additional officials have announced their retirement. Thank you for your service to the game. https://t.co/OIG9FUa1cI pic.twitter.com/N8pa36Zq47 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) March 2, 2023

