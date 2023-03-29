Draft prospects the Chiefs could be considering for 2023

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. the team holds 10 picks in 2023 NFL Draft — which will be held at Union Station. Our analysts take a look at many of the college prospects who might begin their NFL careers in Kansas City.
Oct 15, 2022, 7:55am CDT
March 29
Draft Darlings: Trey Palmer could make the Chiefs’ offense vertical again
If Kansas City wants more speed, this Nebraska draft prospect could provide it.
March 27
The Chiefs are meeting with New Mexico’s Jerrick Reed II
An all-conference safety is on Kansas City’s radar for the upcoming NFL Draft.
March 23
Chiefs draft profile: Tight end Tucker Kraft could be a small-school gem
The South Dakota State tight end shows major big-play potential — and could be on Kansas City’s radar
March 23
The Chiefs are meeting with a defensive lineman from Pittsburgh
The lesser-known Pittsburgh defensive lineman has drawn interest from the Chiefs.
March 21
The Chiefs have met with a pass rusher from Stephen F. Austin
The small-school pass rusher who stood out at the East-West Shrine Bowl will be visiting Kansas City soon.
March 10
The Chiefs met with a top tight end prospect from Utah
At the NFL Combine, Kansas City met with a tight end who started out as a basketball player.
March 9
The Chiefs have met with a run stuffer from Western Kentucky
Kansas City is meeting with the defensive tackle prospect who profiles as a Day 3 developmental player
March 9
The Chiefs have met with an elusive K-State running back
At the NFL Combine, Kansas City met with an electric Big 12 running back.
March 8
The Chiefs met with a versatile West Virginia defensive tackle
Kansas City spent time with a Big-12 defensive lineman at the NFL Combine.
March 8
The Chiefs met with Alabama’s starting left tackle
Kansas City took a meeting with tackle prospect who profiles as a Day 3 developmental player.
March 7
The Chiefs met with a smart, athletic safety prospect from California
With Juan Thornhill’s future undecided, Kansas City met with an intriguing safety at the Combine.
March 7
At the Combine, the Chiefs met with an explosive, speedy wideout from Tennessee
Kansas City met with a prospect who had a huge year during his third season with the Volunteers.
March 6
At the Combine, the Chiefs met with an athletic defensive end out of Oregon
Kansas City has now met with an athletic pass-rushing specialist.
March 6
Chiefs meet with Kansas State cornerback ahead of NFL Draft
The Wildcats’ star defensive back may not have to travel very far to reach his next home.
March 5
4 offensive tackle prospects for Chiefs fans to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine
With the offensive linemen set to work out on Sunday, here are a few players Kansas City fans should be watching.
March 4
Chiefs meet with Florida defensive tackle ahead of NFL Draft
Chiefs can find defensive line value on Day 2.
March 4
4 tight end prospects for Chiefs fans to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine
With tight ends set to work out on Saturday, here are a few players Kansas City fans should be watching.
March 4
Chiefs meet with Notre Dame pass rusher ahead of NFL Draft
During Combine Week, Kansas City met with a first-team All-American edge rusher.
March 3
4 wide receiver prospects for Chiefs fans to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine
Kansas City might go after wideouts in the NFL Draft, so here are some prospects to watch this week.
March 3
Chiefs meet with Washington State linebacker ahead of NFL Draft
Chiefs seem to draft a linebacker every year, is Henley the guy this year?
March 3
5 safety prospects for Chiefs fans to watch at the NFL Combine
Kansas City could be looking for safeties in the 2023 Draft
March 3
Chiefs meet with Kansas defensive end ahead of NFL Draft
Kansas City has met with an explosive (and fast) pass rushing specialist from down the road in Lawrence.
March 2
Chiefs meet with Auburn pass rusher ahead of NFL Draft
According to the SEC edge rusher, the Chiefs sat down to meet with him at the combine in Indianapolis.
March 2
Chiefs meet with Wisconsin defensive lineman ahead of NFL Draft
One of the first big names that revealed ties to Kansas City this draft cycle is an enormous defensive tackle.
March 2
5 defensive tackle prospects for Chiefs fans to watch at the combine
With Kansas City expected to add to its defensive line, here are some prospects to watch this week.