2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Draft prospects the Chiefs could be considering for 2023

Let’s look at the college film for the players who might land in Kansas City.

Contributors: Arrowhead Pride Staff
Following the Kansas City Chiefs38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. the team holds 10 picks in 2023 NFL Draft — which will be held at Union Station. Our analysts take a look at many of the college prospects who might begin their NFL careers in Kansas City.

Oct 15, 2022, 7:55am CDT

