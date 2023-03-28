The NFL’s annual spring meetings continue at the Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix. On Tuesday, owners considered and approved several resolutions and rule changes.

League owners approved a resolution that had been submitted by 25 of the league’s 32 teams — including the Kansas City Chiefs. Under this resolution, the longstanding practice of three preseason roster cutdowns will be reduced to a single cutdown from 90 players to 53 players. In 2023, this will take place on August 29.

Owners considered 17 rule change proposals. Nine of them have been adopted.

6 proposed by the league’s Competition Committee

Expanding the definition of a launch to taking the action with one or both feet

Making the tripping penalty a personal foul

Making the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts — such as illegal forward passes

Making the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts — such as illegal forward passes

Preventing an offense from benefitting from an extension of the first half as a result of their penalty

Clarifying improper use of the helmet by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those terms into Impermissible Use of the Helmet rules.

3 approved rule changes proposed by teams

Eagles: amending Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2 to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral and to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99

amending Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2 to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral and to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99 Chargers : amending Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 (and Section 7, Article 4) to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules

amending Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 (and Section 7, Article 4) to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules Texans: amending Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2 to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth-down attempts

2 of the committee’s proposed rule changes not approved

Moving punt touchbacks from the 20-yard line to the 25-yard line (voted down)

Providing that on a free kick (a kickoff or safety kick) that is fair-caught behind the receiving team’s 25-yard line, the ball will be placed at the receiving team’s 25-yard line (tabled)

6 other team proposals not approved