WATCH: George Karlaftis spotted working with Tamba Hali

The great Tamba Hali is working with George Karlaftis on using his hands! George is learning from one of the best! via IG/tambahali pic.twitter.com/M2t75vEz3E — Noah Gronniger (@NoahStarcade) March 27, 2023

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali shared the above video to his official Instagram account this week. As you can see, Hali is teaching current Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis some hand-fighting skills.

Up in St. Joseph at training camp as a rookie, Karlaftis frequently spent extra time on the field after practice working with now-free-agent defensive end Frank Clark. It helped lead to a strong rookie season, in which he compiled 5.5 sacks in his final seven regular-season games. He added another sack in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As Karlaftis approaches the one-year anniversary of his draft weekend, he continues to show some of the tendencies the Chiefs praised him for after selecting him at No. 30 overall. In addition to his motor, Kansas City personnel staff members and coaches consistently trumpeted his thirst to learn, comparing him to a sponge.

Gaining some extra knowledge from the franchise’s No. 2 sack leader, Hali (89.5), is just the latest example as Karlaftis looks toward his second season.