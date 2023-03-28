Arrowheadlines: Richard Sherman calls Patrick Mahomes contract ‘BS’

The latest

Patrick Mahomes to blame for Lamar Jackson impasse: ex-player | The Kansas City Star

“I don’t worry about what other people do, but our owner did say that (Watson) contract did create some problems,” Baltimore executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said on “The Bernie Kosar Show.” “What we have to figure out is if that’s going to be the norm or is that an outlier and we don’t know.” In Sherman’s mind, that Watson deal wouldn’t be an outlier if Mahomes had forced the Chiefs to give him fully guaranteed money. “What pissed me off is when Kirk Cousins got his guaranteed deal, I thought all the quarterbacks from then on were gonna be like, ‘Hey, if it ain’t guaranteed, I ain’t taking it,’” Sherman said. “Then Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a (billion), but if you get half of that fully guaranteed everybody’s happier. “That sets precedent. But when he didn’t set it, then Josh Allen didn’t set it, now Lamar’s trying to set it after Deshaun’s already set it. And they’re like, ‘Nah. We ain’t letting that go.’”

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson | NFL.com

Darnell Washington Georgia · TE · Junior Travis Kelce will turn 34 next season and should have more of his blocking duties absorbed by others. Enter Washington, who can block, catch and offer the Chiefs more 12 personnel (two tight ends) possibilities.

2023 NFL free agency awards: Breaking down best and worst signings, biggest bargains, other noteworthy moves | CBS Sports

Dajani (Taylor): Four years and $80 million for a right tackle to move over to left tackle. In the process, the Chiefs upset Orlando Brown Jr., and he decided to sign with Kansas City’s primary postseason rival.

2023 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of receivers who changed teams | NFL.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster Average salary: $8.5 million With Chiefs in 2022: 16 games | 78 rec. | 933 rec. yards | 3 rec. TDs 2023 numbers will be: WORSE Smith-Schuster’s talent might be an upgrade on Meyers in New England, but he’s going from Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s K.C. offense to Mac Jones and what was an amorphous Patriots scheme when we last saw it. The juxtaposition portends a shrink in production. JuJu led Chiefs receivers in yards and catches last season. To repeat that performance in New England, he’d need to be given a ginormous target share. New coordinator Bill O’Brien should run a better offense than the Pats did last season, but question marks with Jones remain. On paper, Smith-Schuster projects closer to what he was in the post-Antonio Brown seasons in Pittsburgh (45.8 receiving yards per game between 2019 and 2021) than a 1,000-yard demon.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs taken with first three picks, Colts make Christian Gonzalez first defender selected | NFL Draft | PFF

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE FELIX-ANUDIKE-UZOMAH, KANSAS STATE The Kansas City, Missouri, native did not test at the NFL Combine but displayed great bend throughout the 2022 season and could be the quick-twitched pass rusher Kansas City needs opposite 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis. The true junior is just 21 years old, and while there isn’t the largest sample of plays here, his 34.0% pass-rush win rate on true pass sets in 2022 ranked eighth among FBS edge defenders and his 28.0% pressure percentage placed seventh. Clemson interior defender Bryan Bresee could also make a lot of sense here, and if a tackle prospect the Chiefs are high on falls to No. 31, they could look to help fill the void left by Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie signing elsewhere in free agency.

Around the NFL

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Won’t Be Traded Despite Rumors, Broncos’ Payton Says | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Payton told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero at the annual league meeting Sunday that the organization has no plans on trading either player. “I see and read just like everyone else does,” Payton said. “Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they’re like, ‘Alright.’ And so I haven’t thrown any fastballs lately, but we’re not trading those two players. “... And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB, requests trade amid contract standoff | USA Today

Jackson said his ask came on March 2, five days before the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, allowing the 2019 NFL MVP to negotiate with the league’s 31 other teams while giving Baltimore a chance to match any offer sheet signed. “The Ravens (have) not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson wrote of his ongoing negotiations with the team for a contract extension, which has lasted more than two years. “Any and everyone that’s (sic) has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson wrote in his message.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs NFL Draft 2023: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston selected in Round 1

The Chiefs recognize that the Tennessee Titans — who hold Pick 11 — need of plenty of offensive line help. So while the Titans are on the clock, they trade with the Houston Texans for the 12th overall pick, using their selections from the first round (31), second round (63), fourth round (122) and fifth round (166) — along with their third-round pick from 2024. Moving up that high in the first round is always costly. Using the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, Pick 12 is worth 1200 points. The Chiefs give up a package of picks worth around 1,065 points. With Pick 11, the Titans select offensive lineman Peter Skoronski of Northwestern. The pick: Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU Analysis: Johnston has the highest upside of any first-round wideout. At 6 feet 2 and 200 pounds, he has the size and length to play on the outside — but still has the speed to play in the slot, too. Despite questionable quarterback play throughout the 2022 season, he was one of college football’s most productive receivers. Kansas City would be a tremendous landing spot for Johnston’s skill set.

A tweet to make you think

Lol I came into the league behind Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins and people thought I supposed to become a #1 WR — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 27, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media