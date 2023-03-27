LOOK: Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Brett Veach appear in annual NFL group photos

One of the events we always expect during the NFL’s annual March meetings are the group photos of the league’s head coaches and general managers. The latest version of these photos were taken on Monday during the 2023 league meetings now underway in Phoenix.

Here is the head coaches’ photo.

A tradition unlike any other: head coaches photo at NFL Annual Meeting pic.twitter.com/wgFzNUGGwa — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 27, 2023

That’s Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid seated in the center — as always, dressed quite casually — flanked by two of his good friends: Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on his right and fellow casual dresser Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots on his left.

The GMs posed in the same spot.

NFL GMs take their annual picture. pic.twitter.com/mtR0eDbg9Y — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 27, 2023

In this picture, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach (in the snazzy blue jacket) is seated all the way to the right. On his right is Detroit Lions’ GM Brad Holmes — and behind his left shoulder stands his former subordinate Ryan Poles, who is now GM of the Chicago Bears.