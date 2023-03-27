 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Brett Veach appear in annual NFL group photos

One of them always wears a casual shirt and shorts for this picture. The other one does not.

By John Dixon
One of the events we always expect during the NFL’s annual March meetings are the group photos of the league’s head coaches and general managers. The latest version of these photos were taken on Monday during the 2023 league meetings now underway in Phoenix.

Here is the head coaches’ photo.

That’s Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid seated in the center — as always, dressed quite casually — flanked by two of his good friends: Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on his right and fellow casual dresser Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots on his left.

The GMs posed in the same spot.

In this picture, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach (in the snazzy blue jacket) is seated all the way to the right. On his right is Detroit Lions’ GM Brad Holmes — and behind his left shoulder stands his former subordinate Ryan Poles, who is now GM of the Chicago Bears.

