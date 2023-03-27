Arrowheadlines: Vegas releases win total projections for the 2023 season

The latest

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again expected to dominate the NFL in 2023 after winning the Super Bowl. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are tied for the highest win total over-under for next season at 11.5, alongside the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to take a slight step back with a win total of 10.5 after going 14-3 last season. The totals for each team were released for the first time Saturday.

NFL Players Ready for Breakout Season After 2023 Early Free-Agency Period | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Unless the Kansas City Chiefs add a star veteran wide receiver via trade (DeAndre Hopkins) fantasy football managers should buy stock in Kadarius Toney right now. The Chiefs acquired Toney from the New York Giants before the 2022 trade deadline. Though he missed three consecutive games between Weeks 12 and 14, the versatile wideout had some highlight moments this past season. In Week 10, Toney recorded four catches for 57 yards and scored his first career touchdown. On the biggest NFL stage, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, he caught a five-yard touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory. In seven regular-season outings (three starts) with the Chiefs, Toney caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball five times for 59 yards and a score. Before Kansas City lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, head coach Andy Reid said Toney and fellow wideout Skyy Moore would “probably” take on expanded roles in 2023. “Both of them will probably have bigger roles,” Reid said. “Both of them are very talented.” Barring a notable addition to the wide receiver room, Toney will see a steady flow of targets in the passing game if he can stay healthy. The Chiefs don’t have a No. 1 wide receiver on the roster, and tight end Travis Kelce will turn 34 years old in October. With two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes at the helm in a pass-heavy offense, Toney is in line for a big year.

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up | NFL.com

22 - Kansas City Chiefs Jalin Hyatt Tennessee · WR · Junior PROJECTED TRADE WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS Opinions are mixed about Hyatt’s ability to become a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but the Chiefs’ offense will play to his strengths: gliding past defenders in the open field and weaving through traffic to make short passes into long gains. The Ravens dealt second- and fifth-round picks to the Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith last fall, so adding a third- and fourth-rounder from the Chiefs in this trade will help build depth.

2023 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Will Levis falls and a surprise team trades up for him; Bucs nab Round 2 QB | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dawand Jones OT OHIO STATE • SR • 6’8” / 374 LBS The Chiefs lost left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency and signed Jawaan Taylor, the former Jaguars right tackle. The plan is to move Taylor to the left side, which means there’s a need on the right, even if Lucas Niang is currently penciled in there on the depth chart. Dawand Jones had a great season and it was hard to overlook just how dominant he was in one day of practice at the Senior Bowl. Yes, his footwork needs some fine-tuning but his huge frame, long arms and enormous wingspan more than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He’s block-out-the-sun big, even when standing next to his offensive linemates.

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry among 14 trade candidates who could be shopped ahead of, during 2023 NFL Draft | CBS Sports

DeAndre Hopkins One of the most obvious trade candidates of the offseason, Hopkins remains an elite technician when healthy, but he’s missed 15 games the last two years and is due almost $30M at age 31 this upcoming season. Kyler Murray needs weapons like anyone, but 2023 is a true transition year for Arizona as Jonathan Gannon remakes the culture. Marquise Brown is also in tow and eligible for an extension, and Hopkins, whose exit would save an instant $8.9M, still profiles as a borderline No. 1 for a contender. Logical landing spots: Bills, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Panthers, Ravens

NFL free agency 2023: Ranking best remaining players still available | ESPN

12. Frank Clark, DE 2022 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2023 season: 30 Clark logged just five sacks during the regular season for the Chiefs, but the postseason numbers jumped again for the veteran edge rusher. In Kansas City’s playoff run to a Super Bowl title, Clark posted 2.5 sacks and six pressures. Clark, who will turn 30 this summer, can upgrade an NFL front, even if it’s in a nickel pass-rushing role.

Seahawks reach 1-year, $7M deal to bring back Bobby Wagner | ESPN

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday they had agreed to terms with the free agent linebacker and later tweeted a picture of Wagner signing his contract. The move reunites the Seahawks with arguably the greatest defensive player in franchise history while filling a significant need in their linebacker corps. And it signals that the fences have been mended following Wagner’s messy departure last offseason. A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Wagner’s deal is for one year and $7 million. Wagner wrote on Instagram: “Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back ! Let’s get to work”

HC Robert Saleh: To have a guy like Aaron Rodgers want to play for Jets ‘shows how far we’ve come’ | NFL.com

Speaking to NFL Network’s Judy Battista on Sunday at the Annual League Meeting, head coach Robert Saleh addressed those acquisitions, as well as the Rodgers-sized elephant in the room. “Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come,” Saleh said about Rodgers declaring his intention to join the club. “To have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come. But we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do.” As flattered as he might be, Saleh gave away little when prompted for an update: “We’ve got nothing for you.”

Chiefs offseason 2023: Analyzing 4 remaining needs

Running back No. 2 For the past 12 to 18 months, the soon-to-be 31-year-old Jerick McKinnon has excelled as the Chiefs’ primary running back in the passing game. He makes some of his greatest plays as a receiver within screen plays, especially, and is the best pass-blocking back the Chiefs have had for two seasons now. Depending on how his free agent market is playing out, he may return to the Chiefs. He might be waiting until the draft is over to identify where he is needed most. Kansas City could also want to see if they acquire another rookie running back before committing any specific dollar amount to McKinnon. Nine 2022 receiving touchdowns by McKinnon is a lot of production to replace. Running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to see an uptick in his own role in 2023, but McKinnon’s return could be something to watch in the coming months.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives update on Patrick Mahomes' ankle: "He didn't have to get anything done. He's doing good, he feels good"https://t.co/rLKaayoebM pic.twitter.com/scdEhDALaZ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 26, 2023

