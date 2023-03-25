 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Chiefs made a good deal for Drue Tranquill in 2023

We now have the contract details for the former Chargers linebacker who will play in Kansas City this season.

By John Dixon
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

A week ago Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed free-agent linebacker Drue Tranquill to a one-year contract.

The deal was initially reported to be for $3 million, with incentives that could push the total compensation to $5 million.

We now have the complete details on Tranquill’s Kansas City contract.

His 2023 base salary will be $1.10 million, which is just above the NFL minimum for a player with the four credited seasons Edwards accumulated with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs have paid Tranquill a $1.44 million sighing bonus. He will also earn a $40,000 workout bonus if he participates in the voluntary parts of the team’s offseason program, which will begin April 17.

The contract also specifies that Tranquill will earn a per-game roster bonus of $30,000. If he appears in all 17 of Kansas City’s games this season — just as he did for Los Angeles in 2022 — that will total $510,000.

All of that adds up to a salary-cap impact of exactly $3 million this season.

We don’t know the precise nature of the $2 million in incentives that Tranquill could earn in Kansas City — except that they are considered not-likely-to-be-earned (NLTBE). So if they are earned this season, they will count against the 2024 salary cap.

Including all known signings, the Chiefs now have 61 players under contract. We estimate that the team has something between $3.6 and $5.5 million in cap space — but is very likely near $4.9 million.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride