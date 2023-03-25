Arrowheadlines: ESPN writers say the Chiefs got some bargains in free agency

The latest

Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst: DE Charles Omenihu to the Kansas City Chiefs. Omenihu comes in on a two-year deal worth $16 million and will fill the roster spot left by Frank Clark. Omenihu had 4.5 sacks in 2022 and gives the Chiefs big-time versatility up front. Eric Moody, fantasy football writer: DE Samson Ebukam to the Indianapolis Colts. Last season with the 49ers, Ebukam posted career highs in sacks (five) and pass rush win rate (20.7%). The Colts’ defense will benefit from Ebukam’s technique and motor in 2023. Jason Reid, senior Andscape writer: S Mike Edwards to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs got the former Buccaneers starter on a cheap, one-year deal, and he will be a great (and cost-effective) addition to the secondary. He had two interceptions and 82 tackles last season.

Impact defenders L’Jarius Sneed, CB 2023 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2024 season: 27 Sneed has the versatility to play in multiple pro schemes as an inside/outside corner. Over three seasons in Kansas City, Sneed has produced eight interceptions, 26 pass breakups and 6.5 sacks. He has standout man-coverage traits, but I also see good backfield vision in zone coverage. Sneed’s blitz numbers point to an ability to pressure and get home from slot alignments. His 14 pressures last season led all defensive backs.

Kansas City Chiefs: Promoting Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator In four underwhelming seasons with the Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy largely flopped as a head coach. He returned to the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach last season and was promoted to offensive coordinator this offseason. Nagy’s promotion came after former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy took a job with the Washington Commanders as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. The decision to promote Nagy was both smart and logical. He served as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before taking the Bears job. Aside from his four years in Chicago, he has worked under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid since arriving in the NFL as a coaching intern in 2008. Nagy knows Reid’s offense inside and out, and he knows Kansas City’s personnel. Taking over for Bieniemy was reportedly always the plan for Nagy once he returned to Kansas City, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Whenever Bieniemy’s departure came, the Chiefs ensured they would maintain continuity on offense. That’s huge for a franchise that has now been to five straight AFC title games and three of the last four Super Bowls. Kansas City’s Super Bowl window is wide open, and it will remain open with Nagy stepping back in as Reid’s offensive coordinator.

Worst Jawaan Taylor Jawaan Taylor is a huge winner in free agency. Not only does he receive a nice bump in pay and get to join the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but reports indicate he’s going to flip over from the right side to the left to serve as Patrick Mahomes’ blindside blocker. Good for Taylor, but this is clearly a gamble for the Chiefs. Four years and $80 million for a player who hasn’t played left tackle in the NFL. That’s top tier left tackle money! Taylor has been a good right tackle, but is he going to be better than Orlando Brown Jr. was?

BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • JR • 6’2” / 248 LBS Frank Clark is gone, and while the Chiefs signed Charles Omenihu to replace him, you can never have enough pass-rushers! Ojulari isn’t the biggest prospect, but he has long arms, huge hands, and flies off the ball. He may be situation-specific early in his career, but he’ll be productive enough to warrant it.

The Panthers agreed to a deal with former Detroit Lions wideout DJ Chark, the team announced, with sources telling ESPN it’s a one-year contract. An outside target, Chark will pair with veteran free agent signing Adam Thielen, who recently got a three-year deal. Chark and Thielen are part of an effort to replace 2018 first-round pick DJ Moore, who was part of a deal with the Chicago Bears to move from ninth to first in the draft.

Edmunds entered the NFL as a top pick of the Steelers in 2018 in what some saw as a surprise move and a bit of a reach. After five years in Pittsburgh, those folks might have been correct: Edmunds left the Steelers with five career interceptions to his name and a career-high total of 105 tackles in his second professional season, but he never became the impact player most expect from a first-round selection. The one-year deal Edmunds received from the Eagles fits his current standing among those at the position. Philadelphia isn’t signing Edmunds with significant expectations, though; After inking former Saints safety Justin Evans earlier this week, the Eagles are simply addressing their needs — created by the departures of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps — by adding multiple options at the position.

2. Trevor Siemian Siemian spent last season backing up a different dynamic playmaking quarterback in Justin Fields. Still only 31 years old, Siemian may fit better for the Chiefs financially — Siemian is coming off a two-year, $4 million contract with $3 million guaranteed. While Siemian doesn’t have the same number of starts as Bridgewater, he still has 30 starts to his name. Like Bridgewater, Siemian will be playing for his fourth team in four years and boasts a respectable 42:28 touchdown-to-interception ratio while averaging about 200 passing yards per game. Siemian is not the guy who will come into the game and light up the scoreboard, but he will keep things close and give you a chance to win the game. Siemian should also be familiar with the Chiefs since 24 of his 30 career starts came while he was the starting quarterback for the Chiefs’ AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos.

