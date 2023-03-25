Chiefs sign 2 free-agent defensive tackles

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs made two additions to their defensive line.

JL Sports — the agency representing free agent defensive tackle Byron Cowart — announced its client would be coming to Kansas City.

Congratulations to client @ByronCowart1 on signing with the @Chiefs — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 24, 2023

The New England Patriots selected Cowart — who was once ESPN’s No. 1 overall high school recruit — in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Maryland Terrapin and Auburn Tiger played in 19 games during his first two seasons, starting 14 games in 2020. He totaled 27 tackles and a sack for New England.

After he missed the entire 2021 season due to injury, New England waived Cowart on the eve of 2022’s training camp. Then claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, he appeared in every one of their games last season, registering 12 tackles.

Later on Friday, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that the Chiefs were also re-signing defensive tackle Phil Hoskins.

In the midst of playoff excitement, some Chiefs fans may have missed that Hoskins — a 2021 seventh-round selection of the Carolina Panthers — joined the team’s practice squad on January 12. He remained there through Super Bowl LVII.

In eight career games with the Panthers, Hoskins registered six tackles and a sack. The Chiefs appear to be interested in a longer look at the Kentucky product.

While contract terms for these two players are not yet known, it is unlikely Cowart or Hoskins are in line for more than their respective minimum salaries.

With the moves, Kansas City has 61 players signed to its offseason roster. We estimate the team’s available salary cap space to be between $3.6 million and $5.5 million — most likely $4.9 million.