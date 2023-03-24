Chiefs’ offseason workout dates announced

On Friday, the NFL made its 2023 offseason workout dates official. Here is the listing for the Kansas City Chiefs:

First Day: April 17

OTA Offseason Workouts (voluntary): May 22-24, May 30-June 1, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

The league did not announce a date for the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp, but they typically like it the weekend following the draft, which — for 2023 — would be the weekend of Saturday, May 6. All the dates are tentative and subject to change at the Chiefs’ discretion.

As a reminder, each team’s program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Last year, Kansas City made a key change to “phase one,” allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to orchestrate on-field, players-only workouts in his home state of Texas.