Hardman recently signed a deal to join the New York Jets. He writes:

HARDMAN: ﻿Chiefs Kingdom,

I would like to thank Mr. Hunt, Coach Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs organization for giving me a chance!

These past 4 years and winning two Super Bowls have been great. It was a privilege to play in front of Chiefs Kingdom. Thank y’all for everything!

Finally, thanks to my teammates I had a privilege to play along side during those years. Pat, Trav, Chris and so many others (too many to name) showed me how to be a pro and what it takes to become a champion and I appreciate everybody!

Now for this next chapter, I’m excited to come play for the Jets and I can’t wait to show the coaches and the fans what I’m capable of doing. Let’s get to work!!!