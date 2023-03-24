League will consider 17 rule changes in league meetings — but not the big one

The NFL’s annual spring meetings will occur from Sunday through Wednesday at the Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix. As always, proposals for rule changes will be among the things that league’s owners will be discussing — and perhaps adopting.

The league’s Competition Committee is putting eight proposals up for consideration:

Moving punt touchbacks from the 20-yard line to the 25-yard line

Providing that on a free kick (a kickoff or safety kick) that is fair-caught behind the receiving team’s 25-yard line, the ball will be placed at the receiving team’s 25-yard line

Expanding the definition of a launch taking the action with one or both feet

Making the tripping penalty a personal foul

Preventing an offense from benefitting from an extension of the first half as a result of their penalty

Making the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts — such as illegal forward passes

Making the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts — such as illegal forward passes

Clarifying improper use of the helmet by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those terms into Impermissible Use of the Helmet rules.

Only the first two of these proposals — both involving the placement of the ball after a punt or kick is not returned — are getting a lot of attention.

The second one will make it even less likely that teams will be attempting kickoff returns. Following recent changes to kickoff rules, many special-teams coordinators have resorted to deliberately making short kickoffs to entice receiving teams into attempting runbacks. This rule change appears to be designed to stop this practice.

But perhaps the most significant rule change proposal is the one that isn’t listed. After the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl clinic on using rugby-like scrums to convert very short third and fourth-down plays against the Kansas City Chiefs, there were many conversations about whether the league should return to its pre-2006 standard, which prohibited ball carriers from being pushed forward by their teammates. But the Competition Committee has not put such a change on the owners’ agenda.

It’s still possible the league will eventually disallow these kinds of plays — but it will probably require more than one team making regular use of them before action will be taken. After such a compelling display of the strategy’s effectiveness (and in front of a worldwide audience) in February, that could begin happening as early as the coming season.

Six of the league’s teams have put forth nine other proposals. While all of these will be discussed (and possibly voted upon) by the owners, none have been endorsed by the Competition Committee. For this reason, it is widely thought that few (if any) of these proposals will get the 24 owner votes needed for adoption.